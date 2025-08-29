‘About time’: Malema hate speech ruling welcomed

FF+ and AfriForum welcome Equality Court ruling against Julius Malema for hate speech and incitement to violence.

It was high time EFF leader Julius Malema was held accountable for his hateful and racist remarks, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Dr Corné Mulder says, after the Equality Court in Cape Town found Malema guilty of hate speech.

This ruling follows Malema’s 2022 speech calling for violence against white men following an incident at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

Mulder said: “The court found that statements made by Malema, along with placards displayed by EFF members, constituted hate speech and incitement to violence.”

The case stemmed from complaints lodged by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) following an incident at Brackenfell High School, where parents clashed with EFF members.

Malema asked why a man who had been in a physical altercation with an EFF member had not yet been dealt with.

He added that a revolution sometimes requires killing.

Mulder said, in response, the Freedom Front Plus lodged a complaint with the HRC and it found the EFF leader guilty of hate speech.

“It is necessary to note that the ruling does not broadly condemn Malema’s racist remarks or his frequent singing of the song Kill the Boer. It is, however, encouraging that a South African court made this finding and it shines the spotlight on last year’s appeal court ruling that Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech,” he said.

Mulder said the FF+ maintains Kill the Boer is hate speech and divisive, particularly in SA, where racial tensions often flare up.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa would do well to note the court ruling, especially after he refused to condemn Kill the Boer when recently confronted about it by US President Donald Trump.”

AfriForum’s head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said the Equality Court’s judgment confirms that Malema and the EFF are extremists who incite violence against minorities and spread racial hatred.

“It is outrageous that the president invited Malema to rejoin the ANC in 2018 and continues to treat him with kid gloves.

“This judgment, the UK government refusing Malema a visa due to his extremist rhetoric and the US state department sounding the alarm over the EFF’s incitement of violence against minority groups casts a shameful shadow on Ramaphosa and the ANC’s refusal to condemn Malema and Kill the Boer,” he said.

