The accused was released on R50 000 bail.

What started as a trusted role managing a non-profit’s finances has ended in a criminal case involving millions of rands, with a 41-year-old Bloemfontein chartered accountant accused of funding an online gambling spree through fraudulent transactions and forged authorisations.

Elrine Jacobs was arrested on 20 November 2026 for allegedly using over R24 million of a non-profit company for online gambling.

She appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court the same day, facing charges of fraud, uttering, and money laundering.

Online gambling

Jacobs is alleged to have made online gambling transactions with Hollywood Bets, Betway, and Lotto Star between February 2025 and September 2025.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said that, to enable the gambling spree, she is further alleged to have used the company’s Chief Executive Officer’s electronic signature to fraudulently move money out of the company credit card.

“Thereafter, the accused presented false financial statements in order to cover her tracks. This was reported to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Bloemfontein, culminating in a warrant for her arrest being issued.”

Bail

Jacobs was granted bail of R50 000 and the matter postponed to 20 January 2027.

Investigations are continuing.

Fraud estate

Meanwhile, a Limpopo court official accused of helping facilitate an alleged deceased estate fraud scheme worth more than R11 million has been granted R50,000 bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

The official, an estate controller at the Office of the Master of the High Court, allegedly supplied confidential estate files to suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana in exchange for R10,500.

Investigations

Prosecutors claim the documents were used to unlawfully access funds from multiple deceased estates.

Although the state presented bank records, witness statements, and cellphone evidence, the court found insufficient proof that the accused would evade trial or interfere with the investigation.

The court postponed the case to 29 January 2027 for further investigation.