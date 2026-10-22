‘This matter has been delayed long enough,’ says judge as DJ Warras murder case postponed again

Issues surrounding the accused's legal representation delayed pre-trial proceedings.

The two people accused of orchestrating the murder of radio personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain in custody as the suspects continue to make arrangements for legal representation.

Victor Mthethwa Majola, described as the alleged mastermind, and his girlfriend, Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi, appeared before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

The postponement comes amid ongoing difficulties in securing suitable legal representation for the pair, delaying preparations for a pre-trial conference and the setting of a trial date.

DJ Warras murder: Legal Aid considers appointing private lawyers

The court heard that Majola and Buthelezi had opted to seek assistance from Legal Aid South Africa after previously pursuing private lawyers.

The state prosecutor informed Judge William Karam that the accused had completed the necessary documentation.

Karam sought clarity on the transfer of the case docket from their previous legal representatives, BDK Attorneys, to Legal Aid.

“There were some hiccups, but eventually the docket is now with Legal Aid South Africa, including the memory sticks,” the prosecutor responded.

Their lawyer, Yulene Jennifer Britz, confirmed that she had received the docket on Wednesday, 21 October.

“I did have a chance to peruse the docket or the files and would, therefore, be able to meaningfully consult both of the accused regarding a possible conflict,” Britz told the court.

However, the possibility of a “conflict of interest” complicated the process, prompting discussions about appointing private practitioners through Judicare.

Judicare allows Legal Aid South Africa to appoint private legal practitioners to represent eligible clients at a fixed or reduced fee.

Britz told the court that Legal Aid South Africa would consider appointing potentially two lawyers to represent the accused, explaining that the institution believed “it’s better if it is outsourced”.

A date of 2 November was agreed upon for pre-trial purposes.

Judge expresses frustration over repeated postponements

Karam made it clear that the outstanding legal representation issues needed to be addressed before the next appearance, expressing concern over the time already lost.

“This matter has been delayed long enough, with respect,” the judge remarked.

The prosecution echoed the court’s concerns, pointing out that efforts to arrange a pre-trial conference had been underway since July.

“The state is ready to set a trial date in the matter, and for four or five months, we have not been doing anything meaningful.

“The matter in respect of one of the accused has, in the interim, been finalised, but in respect of these two accused, there’s just delay upon delay.”

The case was subsequently postponed until next month, with both Majola and Buthelezi remaining in custody.

Buthelezi abandoned her bail application after her arrest on 9 September, while Majola was denied bail earlier this year.

DJ Warras shot in Johannesburg CBD

Majola and Buthelezi are charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Stock’s death on 16 December 2025.

Stock was reportedly overseeing the installation of security systems at Zambesi Flats, near Johannesburg’s Carlton Centre, when the fatal shooting occurred.

The radio DJ was parked outside the building when three people approached his vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

He was laid to rest on 23 December.

One of the accused, Armindo Joaquim Pacula, has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder after admitting his role in the killing.

The Mozambican national also received an eight-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, six months for unlawful possession of ammunition, and 12 months for contravening the Immigration Act after being found to be illegally in South Africa.

Pacula admitted to shooting and killing Stock in exchange for R25 000.