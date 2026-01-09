AKA-Tibz murder: Ndimande brothers’ consultation delays case

It remains unclear whether the brothers intend to apply for bail.

The case against the Ndimande siblings linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been postponed to March 2026.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande appeared briefly via video link on Friday from eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Prior to this, the two accused had reportedly been held at Westville Correctional Centre after being extradited from eSwatini in November 2025.

The brothers were arrested in early 2024 at a rented residence in Mbabane following investigations.

The Ndimande siblings face an array of serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

These charges stem from the fatal shooting of Forbes and Motsoane, who were gunned down outside the now-closed restaurant Wish, located on Durban’s Florida Road, on 10 February 2023.

In addition, the accused are also linked to other violent crimes, including the 2022 murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti.

AKA-Tibz murder case postponed

During proceedings at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, defence attorney Simphiwe Cyril Mlotshwa told Magistrate Irfaan Khalil that he had not received complete information regarding the brothers’ transfer to Kokstad.

Mlotshwa further expressed concern that the relocation had limited his ability to consult adequately with his clients.

At the previous court appearance, the defence had already requested further documentation relating to the extradition process, arguing that this information was essential for the accused to provide proper legal instructions.

It remains unclear whether the brothers intend to apply for bail.

However, the state has made it known that it will oppose any such application, citing the accused as flight risks.

The prosecution contends that the brothers fled to eSwatini following the murders and challenged extradition for several months.

Khalil postponed the matter to 4 March to allow time for consultations and for outstanding documents to be handed over to the defence.

“You will remain in custody,” the magistrate told the accused.

Several other individuals are also charged in connection with the murders.

These include Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimane, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi.

The five accused last appeared before the KZN High Court in Durban in October last year.

The matter was adjourned to 19 June 2026 to address outstanding pre-trial issues and to appoint a presiding judge.

The trial is scheduled to run from 20 July to 21 August, with a further session set to begin on 6 October.

