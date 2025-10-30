AKA-Tibz murder suspects drop extradition appeal

Two brothers accused of the murder of rapper AKA and chef Tibz withdraw their appeal against extradition from eSwatini.

The two brothers arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have withdrawn their appeal against extradition from eSwatini to South Africa.

In August, the Manzini Magistrate’s Court approved the extradition of Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi Dave Ndimande to South Africa. However, the brothers appealed the ruling.

The brothers face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and contravention of sections 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998.

They are also linked to other cases, including malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving.

In total, five suspects have been apprehended in relation to deaths of the rapper and his chef friend.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi said she received an update on Thursday from the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The NDPP confirmed the receipt of a notice of abandonment from the eSwatini authorities, signalling the withdrawal of the suspects’ appeal.

“The minister is of the view that their withdrawal brings the process of extraditing them to South Africa closer to being finalised,” the minister’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said.

The department said the remaining procedural matters will now be handled by the eSwatini authorities, who will update the South African authorities on any further developments.

Kubayi said she appreciated the South African law enforcement and justice officials who have been working closely with their counterparts in eSwatini to advance this case to its current stage.

“The minister looks forward to the successful extradition of the two suspects to South Africa so that they can face justice and the families of the victims can find closure,” Manase said.

Last month, suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya told Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged police corruption that police investigating his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were “good” until tensions arose during the investigation into Forbes’ murder.

He recounted that former minister Bheki Cele had questioned whether the correct suspects were arrested.

Although he assured Cele that this was the case, the then minister requested a briefing, so Sibiya contacted the KZN deputy police commissioner, as Mkhwanazi was usually busy.

Last week, Cele told the committee that the police investigating Forbes’ fiancée Anele Tembe’s death did not rule out murder.

The ambiguity surrounding Tembe’s death led people to think AKA was assassinated, with rumours swirling around that his murder was retribution for Tembe’s death.

The rapper’s father, Tony Forbes, said his son was not a murderer and he did not kill his fiancée.

“There’s no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer. Two weeks before Anele died, Kiernan went and asked for her hand in marriage,” the father told eNCA.

