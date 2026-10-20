‘It’s unacceptable’: Lawyers hit back at state over alleged threats in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case

The court has relaxed one of the bail conditions imposed on the accused.

The defence in the extortion case involving taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused have challenged the state’s decision to place alleged threats against the investigating team on record, accusing the prosecution of raising the issue without first consulting them.

The dispute unfolded on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, when Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, Philemon Makhaya Msiza and Oupa “Bafana” Sindane appeared in the dock before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court

The four accused are each out on bail of R70 000 and face one count of extortion and two counts of money laundering.

According to the state, the men allegedly targeted Mpumalanga businessman Thomas Tengane Ntuli, who was involved in supplying material for the Moloto Road upgrade project in Kwaggafontein.

The project formed part of a R3.7 billion road construction tender.

The prosecution alleges that Ntuli was forced to pay more than R2.2 million in protection fees between 2022 and 2025.

The accused allegedly threatened to disrupt the construction project unless he paid R100 000 every month.

Bail relaxed for Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and co in extortion case

At Tuesday’s hearing, state prosecutor Mokgoro Phaladi told the court that the prosecution and defence had agreed to amend part of the accused’s bail conditions.

The four men will now report to their respective police stations monthly rather than weekly.

The change follows concerns raised by the defence at the previous appearance on 1 September, when lawyers complained that the police were not completing the verification process required to confirm that their clients were complying with the reporting conditions.

Phaladi also brought the alleged threats against the investigating team to the court’s attention.

“However, we are not insinuating or making any allegation or inference,” he remarked, adding that such threats “must come to an end”.

“We still have a long journey to go in dealing with this matter. At the end of it, the record must reflect that we place this on record,” the prosecutor continued.

The state requested that the matter be postponed to allow further investigations and, if necessary, additional disclosure of material contained in the case docket.

Accused not linked to threat allegations

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, who represents Sibanyoni, told the court that the alleged threats had not been raised with the defence.

“That was not discussed with us at all,” Abrahams contended.

He maintained that his client distanced himself from the allegations and also confirmed the parties would meet to address outstanding issues.

The meeting, Abrahams indicated, would be aimed at eliminating “any unnecessary litigation”.

The former NDPP further asked the court to make the postponement final.

Msiza’s lawyer, Simon Mohube Setsoalo, also rejected any suggestion that his client was involved in threatening police officers or interfering with the investigation.

“He has not made any contact, either directly or indirectly, with the state witnesses or the investigating officers.

“Therefore, these insinuations made by the state should not be attributed to him,” Setsoalo said.

‘Ambush’

Sindane’s lawyers, comprising former NDPP Menzi Simelane and Advocate Thabani Masuku, similarly questioned why the state had raised the issue without first engaging with the legal representatives.

The legal team said it was “surprised” by the prosecution’s allegation.

“What we do note and want to put on record is the unfairness [with] which the submission was made.

Simelane told the magistrate that not only was it “made in an ambush fashion”, but they would also have preferred that the matter be raised with them in chambers.

The former NDPP added: “We are not sure what it is intending to achieve other than to put [Mr Sindane] in a bad light together with the other accused.

“We want to put on record that that is unacceptable to us.”

The matter has been postponed to 20 April 2027.