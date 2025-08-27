‘Even if Jesus Christ comes, that won’t change’ — Mabe insists all tuk-tuks were delivered

The R27 million corruption case has been postponed to next year.

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has reiterated his innocence as his R27 million fraud and corruption case was postponed to 2026.

Mabe appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, alongside six co-accused.

These included his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe; business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi; and four former senior officials from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: former heads of department Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, ex-chief financial officer Abdullah Mohamed Ismail, and former chief director Loyiso Mkwana.

All the suspects remain out on R30 000 bail.

Two companies — KG Media (trading as Enviro-Mobi) and Star Mass Direct (trading as Kariki Media Holdings) — are also charged.

Pule Mabe corruption case

The accused face charges of fraud, theft, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The case stems from a R27 million tender awarded in 2017 to Enviro-Mobi by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

The contract required the supply of 200 three-wheeler vehicles for 59 waste pickers employed by the City of Ekurhuleni.

According to the state, Enviro-Mobi did not have the required expertise when it won the contract.

Of the 196 tuk-tuks delivered, many allegedly had “mechanical difficulties”, and four were never supplied.

Accused make representations

State prosecutor Magdeline Montwedi-McLean told the court that several of the accused would make formal representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mabe’s new lawyer, who replaced Zola Majavu, confirmed that representations were filed on Wednesday morning.

A representation allows an accused to request that the NPA reconsider prosecution. If accepted, charges can be withdrawn.

The court was also informed that one accused requested further particulars from the state, while another intends to apply for relaxed bail conditions.

The prosecution requested additional time to finalise these processes.

The magistrate postponed the matter to February 2026, but directed that Ismail’s application for bail conditions be heard on 6 November.

“In respect of all the other accused persons, your matter is postponed until 18 February for the state to consider the representations.

“I mark that for an outcome availability, and hopefully, they would have concluded their decisions by then. Court extends your bail, same conditions as before,” the presiding officer ruled.

Pule Mabe insists all tuk-tuks were delivered

Outside court, Mabe dismissed the state’s claim that the tuk-tuks were defective.

“An allegation is being made in one of the affidavits about the defects of the cars and whether they are drivable or not; it’s a matter that will ventilate at the right platform,” he said.

He further accused the media of distorting details of the case.

“I’ve said to my party, the ANC, through my secretary-general, comrade Fikile Mbalula, whom I duly respect and have had the honour of knowing and working with for over 20 years, that I will not be running this case in the media.

“But they are matters of fact. I have heard some of you journalists misrepresenting facts,” Mabe said.

He insisted that the vehicles were delivered in full.

“The 200 motorised three-wheelers have been delivered. That’s a fact; it won’t change. Even if Jesus Christ was coming tomorrow, that won’t change.”

