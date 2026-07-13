Anele Tembe inquest pushed to September

The inquest is expected to re-examine the circumstances surrounding Tembe's death.

Proceedings in the long-awaited inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, the fiancée of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, have been postponed to September 2026 after an unexpected delay at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The hearing, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, could not proceed due to a medical emergency involving the presiding magistrate.

The inquest is expected to re-examine the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death and assess whether any individual can be held legally accountable.

Initially scheduled to last three days, the hearing has been extended to five.

Six witnesses are set to testify, with proceedings taking place on 7 to 9 September and 15 to 16 September.

Tembe, who was 22 at the time, died in April 2021 after falling from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Anele Tembe’s family questions NPA decision

Tembe’s family previously threatened to initiate legal action against the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) over its June 2022 decision not to prosecute any individual.

In correspondence with the NPA, the family stated its belief that Forbes was responsible for their daughter’s death and argued that the investigation into the events surrounding the incident was insufficient.

On Monday, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, shared his concern over efforts to sway public perception.

“For me, it is very sad,” he said in an interview with eNCA.

While acknowledging the significance of the inquest in establishing the facts, Tony pointed to evidence he believes contradicts claims that Tembe was not suicidal. Among these was an alleged text message exchanged on 11 December 2020 between his son and a lawyer representing the Tembe family.

AKA-Tibz murder case

The renewed attention on the inquest comes against the backdrop of Forbes’ own death in February 2023.

The musician was shot and killed alongside his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside the now-defunct Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Authorities later arrested seven suspects in connection with the murders including, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (accused one), Lindani Zenzele Ndimane (accused two), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (accused three), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (accused four), Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi (accused five), Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (accused six), and Malusi Dave Ndimande (accused seven).

Investigators allege that the accused were paid R800 000 for their involvement.

The trial is set to be heard in the KZN High Court in Durban from 5 October to 8 November 2026, although pre-trial proceedings must first resume on 13 August.

Tembe’s father, and prominent businessman, Moses Tembe, publicly addressed speculation in April 2024 that he ordered the killing of Forbes. He also dismissed claims that Forbes murdered his daughter.