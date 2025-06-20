Aserie Ndlovu murder case postponed as fifth suspect joins

The murder case was postponed after the newly-arrested fifth suspect opted to appoint a private lawyer.

Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdluli were reported missing since February 2025. Picture: Facebook/Sbusiso Aserie Ndlovu

The case of the five men charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdluli, has been postponed to 4 July.

The case was postponed to allow the fifth suspect, Thabang Isaac Hlophe, to secure legal representation after joining the other four.

Father Samuel Mogowe, Lucky Sikhosana, David Madisha, and Sello Skhalo Uoane previously abandoned their bail applications.

Court appearance for formal joinder

The five accused, who appeared in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Friday, are facing two counts of kidnapping and murder each.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Friday’s court appearance was for the formal joinder of Hlophe to the matter and a possible bail application on his behalf.

“However, the application did not proceed as Hlophe opted to appoint a private attorney to represent him,” Nyuswa said.

All suspects have been remanded in custody.

“The [NPA] condemns acts of violent crime and remains resolute in pursuing justice for victims,” Nyuswa said.

ALSO READ: Kidnapping victim saved after screaming from moving car on N1

Ndlovu and Mdluli reported missing

Ndlovu and Mdluli were last seen on 18 February and were reported missing shortly after their disappearance.

The accused were arrested on different occasions during a police intelligence-driven operation.

The first suspect arrested was the last to be in the company of the missing couple.

“The second, third and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to be those of the missing journalist,” police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said shortly after the arrests.

“One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area. Two VW Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized,” Mathe added.

Remains and DNA confirmation

Skeletal remains with gunshot wounds, believed to be of the missing couple, were discovered in Rust de Winter along the Limpopo-Gauteng border in May after the suspects identified the location.

Earlier this month, police confirmed that DNA analysis positively linked the remains to Ndlovu and Mdluli.

“The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased. A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are those of the missing couple,” Mathe said at the time.

NOW READ: ‘Gruesome discovery’: Missing teen girl found dead inside shack as stepfather linked to murder