Bail judgment reserved for accused in viral child ‘drug-smoking’ video case

The four accused, including the child's mother, face charges of child abuse and attempted murder.

Judgment on the bail application of one of four accused of child abuse and attempted murder after a viral video showed a four-year-old boy being encouraged to smoke drugs has been reserved until 22 August.

The accused appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, alongside the four-year-old boy’s mother and two other accused.

The mother and the other accused abandoned bail.

State opposes bail

During the proceedings, accused number two’s lawyer argued for bail, citing cooperation with police and no likelihood of evading trial or posing a danger.

The lawyer assured the court that the accused will comply with bail conditions if granted.

However, the state opposed bail due to the serious nature of the charges against the accused.

The state argued that the accused had a previous conviction of being in possession of drugs in 2018 and that granting bail would not be in the interest of justice.

Viral video sparks outrage

In the video that sparked outrage, a young child is seen lighting a pipe containing an unknown substance for his mother to smoke and then being encouraged to smoke it himself, with the other accused allegedly present.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused were arrested shortly after the video went viral.

“Following the incident, the child was placed in a safe environment for protection,” Mjonondwane said.

Activists launch rescue mission

The case began when community anti-drug activists launched an all-night mission to rescue the boy in initially reported to be three years old, after the video circulated widely in July.

Previously, The Citizen reported that community activist Curt van Heerden, founder of the Institution of Grace, tracked down the toddler after seeing the disturbing footage.

“What makes it worse and even more heartbreaking is that they actually coach him how to smoke,” Van Heerden said as he was filmed driving to locate those responsible.

Upon arriving at the block of flats in Newclare where they believed the adults lived, Van Heerden interrogated residents until they located the boy’s mother.

She was taken to Sophiatown police station by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers.

