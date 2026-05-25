Ballistics expert charged after allegedly falsifying reports in Armard Swart murder case

Captain Makgotloe appeared in court for allegedly falsifying ballistics reports and removing firearm evidence in Armand Swart's murder investigation.

The ballistics expert tasked with investigating Armand Swart’s murder appeared in court after allegedly submitting false ballistics reports, removing the firearm and ammunition, and obstructing the murder case.

Captain Itumeleng Laurence Makgotloe, 54, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and possession of ammunition.

Makgotloe charged with accessory to murder

The charges relate to the murder of 30-year-old Swart.

The employee of Q Tech Engineering Company, based in Vereeniging, was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle outside his workplace by two suspects who were driving a white Hyundai i20 on 17 April 2024.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

The matter was reported to police on the same day, and two suspects were subsequently arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was reported that the suspects orchestrated the assassination to silence Swart after he blew the whistle on fraud and corruption linked to a Transnet tender contract.

Allegedly submitted false ballistics reports in Swart case

However, some reports suggest it was a case of mistaken identity.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that during the investigation, the firearm and ammunition allegedly used in the murder were submitted to Makgotloe on 9 May 2024 for ballistic examination.

“It is alleged that after conducting the examination, Makgotloe submitted inaccurate reports to his superiors, which he later retrieved and failed to return,” Mahanjana said.

“It is further alleged that he also removed the firearm and ammunition to prevent further examination and never returned them.”

The South African Police Service (Saps) official, attached to the Forensic Science Laboratory, testified before the Madlanga Commission regarding the murder of Swart in February.

‘Nothing sinister’ about errors – Makgotloe

The investigating officer, known only as Witness B, previously raised suspicions that Makgotloe may have made errors in his ballistics report to derail the investigation.

Although Makgotloe admitted to making the errors, he said there was nothing sinister about his actions.

He said errors were a regular occurrence in his line of work and could only be corrected once flagged.

“Following further investigations into the matter, he was arrested at his residence on 24 May 2026,” Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to 2 June 2026 for a Schedule 1 bail application.