Bank official arrested for violating bail conditions in R2.2m fraud matter

Investigators allege she unlawfully accessed clients' banking credentials to initiate loans and open accounts.

A former bank official has been rearrested in connection with a fraud and money‑laundering scheme exceeding R2.2 million.

The Hawks executed a warrant of arrest against 44‑year‑old Tembisa Qinga, who appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 19 March 2026.

Court

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Qinga failed to appear in court on 26 February for violating her bail conditions.

“The accused’s initial bail amount of R5 000 has subsequently been forfeited to the State.

“The accused has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody, where the matter was postponed to 30 March 2026 for legal representation and for a formal bail application,” Mhlakuvana said.

Fraud

The matter dates back to March 2012 and July 2013, when alleged irregularities were uncovered after clients at Absa Bank’s Mthatha Plaza lodged complaints. A forensic probe revealed disputed personal and flexi-loan accounts linked to Qinga, who was then employed as a Business Development Officer.

Investigators allege she unlawfully accessed clients’ banking credentials to initiate loans and open accounts without consent.

Proceeds were channelled into two Absa accounts registered in her minor child’s name, controlled through a Power of Attorney.

“According to the further probing, the cumulative financial prejudice suffered by the victims has been quantified to more than R2.2 million,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The accused’s conduct reportedly reflected a sophisticated abuse of institutional systems, leveraging authorised access, unique banking credentials, and internal processes to execute the concealed fraudulent activities over a sustained period.”

Arrest

Qinga was first arrested on 25 July 2023 and charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering. She was granted bail but later absconded, leading to the warrant being executed on 19 March 2026.

“The culprit attended a few court proceedings, and later never came to court until her warrant of arrest was issued and executed on 19 March 2026,” Mhlakuvana said.

He confirmed investigations are continuing.