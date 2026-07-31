‘Betrayal of the highest order’: Executor convicted for stealing millions from deceased estates

The matter has been postponed to 20 October for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

An Eastern Cape attorney who was entrusted with safeguarding her deceased clients’ estates has instead been convicted of stealing millions from the dead.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Friday, 31 July, that Annene Krouwkam-Claasen, a 36-year-old trust and estate administrator, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

According to regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, Krouwkam-Claasen committed the crimes between 23 March 2021 and 4 December 2023 through her own firm.

During this time, she was serving as the appointed agent, executor and/or trustee of various deceased estates.

Tyali said that in her role, she unlawfully and intentionally misappropriated funds entrusted to her for safekeeping and administration.

Executor admits to stealing nearly R6 million

Krouwkam-Claasen admitted to the offences.

In her plea, she admitted that during the period in question and in or near Humansdorp, she siphoned nearly R6 million from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates.

“The stolen funds were transferred into her personal bank account and the account of Ancoris Fiduciary Services (Pty) Ltd, a company of which she was the sole director,” Tyali said.

He said the state proved that the funds were used for her personal benefit, in blatant breach of the fiduciary duties she owed to grieving families and vulnerable beneficiaries.

“Her conduct also constituted a direct violation of the reporting obligations prescribed by the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965 and enforced by the Master of the High Court.”

Krouwkam-Claasen is expected to appear in court again on 20 October for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

‘Betrayal of the highest order’

Eastern Cape acting director of Public Prosecutions advocate Samkelo Mtwana described Krouwkam-Claasen’s actions as a “betrayal of the highest order”.

“Executors are entrusted with carrying out the final wishes of the deceased and safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries. Instead, the accused exploited her position of trust for personal enrichment,” Mtwana said.

“This conviction sends a strong message that the NPA, working closely with the South African Police Service’s Commercial Crimes Unit, will act decisively against those who abuse positions of responsibility for personal gain. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of estate administration and ensuring justice for victims and their families.”