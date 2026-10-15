Bogus teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for using fake degree

The case dates back to 2020, when the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit were tipped off.

A 45-year-old teacher who spent years in the classroom using a fraudulently obtained teaching qualification will now spend the next eight years behind bars after a specialised commercial crimes court handed down a direct prison sentence for fraud, forgery and uttering, with no option of a fine.

Lunga Nkrumah Sivuku appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, where the court handed down the sentence.

Sivuku pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Bogus teacher

The case dates back to 2020, when the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Komani received information alleging that Sivuku, a teacher at Corana Junior School, had fraudulently obtained and used a Bachelor of Education degree.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the information prompted an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fraudulent qualifications and their use in connection with his employment.

“Following an intensive investigation, Sivuku was arrested on 20 March 2023 at a residence in Corana Village. Sivuku subsequently appeared in court to face his charges, where he was released on bail of R2,000.”

Court appearance

Mhlakuvana said the matter went through several court appearances before Sivuku ultimately pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery, and uttering.

“On 13 October 2026, the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Sivuku to eight years’ direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.”

Education fraud

Meanwhile, the Hawks have arrested a 55-year-old woman as the latest suspect in their sprawling R114 million Mpumalanga Department of Education corruption investigation.

She allegedly received more than R1 million linked to funds earmarked for emergency school repairs and maintenance.

The arrest follows a major Hawks operation earlier this year that saw 40 suspects, including government officials and company directors, charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Investigators say more arrests could follow as they continue tracing money allegedly siphoned from public funds intended to improve school infrastructure.