‘We are confident,’ says lawyer as Brown Mogotsi launches new bail attempt

Mogotsi was denied bail on 4 June.

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will remain in custody as he prepares to submit a fresh bail application.

The former police informant briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 12 June 2026, a week after his initial bid for bail was denied.

Mogotsi was arrested on 15 May 2026 following his testimony at the Madlanga commission and is now facing multiple serious charges.

These include defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

The charges are linked to a November 2025 shooting incident in Vosloorus, located east of Johannesburg.

At the time, Mogotsi claimed he had survived an attempted assassination.

However, the state disputes this version of events, alleging that the incident was staged and falsely reported to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Brown Mogotsi to launch new bail application

The case has now been postponed to 22 June 2026.

Mogotsi’s legal team indicated that it intends to present new facts to strengthen a renewed application for his release.

The initial bail application was denied on the basis that Mogotsi did not provide a satisfactory residential address.

His lawyer, Makau William Sekgatja, confirmed outside the courtroom that they would not be appealing the ruling handed down on 4 June.

“The new facts are in relation to the address is just to clarify the issue in relation to this particular address.

“If you can remember during the bail application, or rather the bail judgment, the issue was the address and the magistrate had indicated during that particular reasoning that she was not satisfied with the address,” he said.

Despite the setback, Mogotsi’s legal team remains confident that the new information will address the court’s concerns.

“Yes, we are confident that these new facts will actually bring clarity to the magistrate and will actually satisfy the court that this particular address where Mr Mogotsi is residing is actually positive,” Sekgatja concluded.

Missing firearm and bribery claims

The court has already heard that the firearm, which remains unaccounted for, Mogotsi allegedly used in the 3 November incident, is believed to be linked to other murder and attempted murder cases, with the accused facing a possible 15-year prison term.

In addition, the North West businessman is accused of attempting to bribe the investigating officer to prevent opposition to his bail application.

Mogotsi’s lawyers have previously stated their intention to institute legal proceedings against the state over his arrest, while continuing to assert his innocence.

Madlanga commission allegations

Mogotsi has been implicated in wider allegations at the Madlanga commission.

He has been accused of acting as an intermediary between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – who is currently on special leave – and criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The allegations were first publicly raised by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

Mogotsi previously stated at the Madlanga commission that he was working as a Crime Intelligence contact agent.

Evidence presented challenged this assertion, though it was confirmed that he had served as an informant only briefly in 2001.