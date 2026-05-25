Brown Mogotsi ‘offered a bribe’ to official not to oppose bail

He has denied all charges against him.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi allegedly offered to bribe an investigating officer to not keep him behind bars.

Mogotsi appeared in court on Monday in connection with allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

On 15 May, a multidisciplinary team executed a warrant of arrest and detained him for defeating the ends of justice. The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on his life in Vosloorus in November last year. Mogotsi’s Chevrolet was struck by several bullets.

State opposes Mogotsi’s bail

State prosecutor Thami Mpekane read an affidavit from the investigating officer who said Mogotsi was less cooperative than he had claimed during his arrest.

“The applicant refused to provide a statement about the incident at the time to the police,” said Mpekane.

According to the investigating officer, multiple attempts to obtain a statement from Mogotsi proved futile and police had to issue a warrant of arrest to finally obtain it.

The officer also claimed Mogotsi tried to bribe them into not opposing bail.

“After the statement and fingerprints were obtained from the applicant, as I was about to leave the cells, the applicant approached me. He made a comment relating to bail. His words were: ‘Is there something that I can do for you not to oppose my bail?’

“I took offence at what was said to me, in the context I understand to be an attempt to offer a bribe not to oppose bail if there were an opposing application. I told him he must not even think of going that route with me. “

Mogotsi told the officer he did not mean to offer a bribe, but meant that if he needed more information, he would be available.

“This comment did not make sense at the time. I told him that I needed no information from him on any other matter. I then left. In my view, he was trying to propose a bribe to me,” said the investigating officer.

Mogotsi denied the attempted bribery allegations.

‘Not a flight risk’

The businessman’s legal representative, Makau William Sekgatja, read Mogotsi’s affidavit in which he argued for his release on bail.

He argued that he was not a violent individual and there was no evidence before the court to show he would endanger society upon his release on bail.

He said his home address was in Mmabatho, North West, and that it had already been submitted, arguing that this proved he was not a flight risk.

Mogotsi said he would attend all court proceedings until the matter is finalised, adding that he needed to be released because his family was dependent on him.

He informed the court that he could afford a bail of R10 000, with a monthly income of R32 000 and a restaurant turnover of R110 000.

“The turnover in respect of the restaurant has since been adversely affected by a raid by members of the Saps in October. Business has been very slow since then.”

He has denied all charges against him.

However, the matter was postponed to Thursday, 28 May, for authorities to verify his North West address.

Firearm linked to other crimes

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), investigations revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder.

Mogotsi has been charged with five offences, including defeating the ends of justice, perjury for giving a false statement under oath, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.