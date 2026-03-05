Cape Town contractor in court after caught attempting R1.4m bribe

A City of Cape Town contractor appeared in court after allegedly offering a R1.4 million bribe to halt investigations.

An attempt by a service provider contracted to the City of Cape Town to bribe a senior municipal officer has landed him in court after the official rejected the R1.4 million kickback.

Shaun Roos, the owner of Triple C, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of corruption.

His appearance comes after an undercover operation linked to an ongoing investigation. The probe relates to alleged tender-related fraud and corruption within the municipality.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the senior official rejected a multimillion-rand bribe from Roos. The official then alerted Saps detectives.

The officers initiated an undercover operation that resulted in the accused’s arrest and the seizure of the alleged bribery money.

The city’s ethics and forensic services worked with the Saps commercial crime investigation unit to initiate a probe after a whistleblower came forward.

The whistleblower claimed there was collusion between municipal employees and service providers in tender fraud and corruption.

Bribe to stop internal investigation

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said an undercover operation took place in February 2026. During the operation, Roos allegedly asked a senior municipal official to stop an internal investigation in exchange for a multimillion-rand reward.

“On 3 March 2026, the undercover operation unfolded with the municipal official as an agent where, at Watercress Mall in Somerset West, an amount of R1.4 million, a vehicle and a cellphone were seized by CCI members,” Potelwa said.

Roos, 51, was subsequently arrested and appeared in court on Thursday.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday, 12 March 2026, for bail information.

“With the investigation gaining momentum, more arrests are on the cards. Western Cape Saps management is commending the bravery and uprightness of the municipal official,” Potelwa said.

Investigations also continue as detectives follow up on further information relating to this matter.

The police have urged members of the public to report corruption on the national anti-corruption hotline at 0800 701 701.

