Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Cape Town storms halts trial of 19 women sexually assaulted at church

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

11 May 2026

01:10 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Delayed to next week, the trial follows two accused who assaulted and raped 19 women at a Khayelitsha church in April 2023.

Cape Town's lashing storms halts trial case of 19 women sexually assaulted in a church

Picture: City of Cape Town/Facebook

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Even the judiciary hasn’t been spared by Cape Town’s battering weather after a high-profile trail case was postponed on Monday at Khayelitsha Regional Court.

Its gale-force winds and brutal rains have speared the Western Cape with waterlogged roads, toppling trees, buildings caved in with their windows and roofs wrecked. Khayelitsha has particularly been affected by flooding.

Spokesperson for Action Society, Kaylynn Palm, told The Citizen that the trial hearing could not proceed because the second accused could not make it to court because of the weather.

“Action Society notes the postponement in the churchgoers matter after the second accused was not brought to the Khayelitsha Regional Court today, reportedly due to the severe weather conditions affecting the province,” said Palm.

She said that while the organisation understands the impact of the current storm and the warnings in place since the weekend, “court matters of this nature remain deeply important to affected families and communities.”

A national disaster

A national disaster has been declared across several provinces following devastating weather over the last week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall over the city and the mountainous regions of Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Breede Valley, Witzenberg, and the western parts of Theewaterskloof.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it will closely monitor areas affected.

“Multiple roads have been flooded and drains blocked across the metro. City teams have been activated to conduct impact assessments and clear affected areas,” said spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

Robbed, stripped and assaulted

Delayed to next week, the trial hearing follows two accused who assaulted and raped 19 women at a Khayelitsha church in April 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men entered the church, which at the time was experiencing a power outage, robbed congregants and then forced them to undress and perform sexual acts during a sermon on Easter Sunday.

The victims were held at gunpoint during the violent ordeal.

The pair, who are currently facing 21 charges, are pleading not guilty on all charges.

The trial was set to continue on Monday to hear further evidence, but will now resume next Tuesday, 19 May.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cape Town Court national disaster storm trial weather

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Prison food contracts in the spotlight over inflated prices
Courts SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused ‘in a world fractured by poverty’, ConCourt rules
News WATCH: SanParks hunts for reckless driver in the Kruger Park
Crime Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni arrested in Mpumalanga
South Africa SA tracks 97 possible hantavirus contacts as patient recovers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News