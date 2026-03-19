Cash-for-bail: Hawks arrest foreign national in Limpopo

Mutukiri Munyaradzi appeared in the Musina Magistrates Court.

A 46-year-old foreign national accused of bribing a police officer to assist with bail for her husband has made his first appearance in court.

Mutukiri Munyaradzi appeared in the Musina Magistrates Court on 18 March 2026, facing charges of fraud and corruption related to a possession-of-explosives case that transpired in 2025.

Bribe

It is alleged that on 2 September 2025, the wife of the accused offered the investigating officer a cash bribe to assist with bail for her husband.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that on 4 September 2025, she sent R2 500 to Munyaradzi, who in turn forwarded it to a woman named Caroline Raza.

“An operation was conducted wherein Raza was arrested in the Musina CBD after handing over the R2 500 to the Captain.

“The matter was then allocated to the Serious Corruption Investigation based in Musina, who duly applied for a warrant of arrest for Munyaradzi. The accused was traced and arrested on 17 March 2026 in Gauteng,” Mogale said.

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Postponement

Mogale confirmed the matter was postponed to 23 March 2026 for a formal bail application.

“He was remanded in custody.

“The Hawks Provincial Head for Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, applauded the excellent work carried out by the members and hopes that this arrest serves as a warning as well as a deterrent to those involved in bribing law enforcement officials,” Mogale said.

Rape

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old male teacher has been remanded in custody following his court appearance in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old learner.

The teacher appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to Wednesday, 25 March, for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was arrested following an incident that allegedly occurred at a secondary school in the Mahwelereng policing area.

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