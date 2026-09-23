Cat Matlala cases to run separately for now as wife gets bail

The four accused face fraud, uttering and forgery charges over a lease for a luxury property in Waterkloof Heights.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s cases will run separately for now, while his wife, Tsakane Matlala, and two others were granted bail on charges relating to an alleged fraudulent lease agreement.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted Tsakane, 38, Claudette Masethe, 31, and Given Makofane bail for R20 000 each, while Vusimuzi opted not to bring his bail application.

Tsakane and two others granted R20 000 bail

The four accused face two counts of fraud, two counts of uttering and two counts of forgery, and Vusimuzi faces an additional charge of contravening the Identification Act in relation to property transactions.

Tsakane, Masethe and Makofane appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested by a specialised counter-intelligence and operations task team on Tuesday morning.

The state alleges that in January 2025, the four accused worked together to falsifying documents to secure a lease agreement for a luxury property in Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, through a real estate agent.

The property was reportedly leased for R95 000 per month, with almost R1.2 million allegedly paid up front.

“They signed the contract for two years; however, they only occupied the residence for a year, and then they themselves cancelled the lease,” NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said after the court proceedings.

The state also alleges that between 13 and 21 January 2025, Vusimuzi unlawfully possessed an ID issued in the name of Vusumuzi Dlamini, claiming to be associated with the Eswatini Royal house to obtain the lease.

Cat opted not to bring his bail application

Mahanjana said that in court, the state didn’t oppose the release on bail of the three accused. The state, however, intends to oppose Vusumuzi’s bail application, which will be heard on 14 and 15 October 2026.

The three accused’s bail conditions include that they should not contact state witnesses and that they should report at their closest police station, hand over their passports to the investigating officer and inform the investigating officer should they wish to travel outside the province.

Their matter has been postponed to 29 October for further investigation.

The Matlala family is already facing legal challenges, with Vusimuzi currently co-accused in a 25-count criminal case involving attempted murder, conspiracy, fraud and money laundering at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

He remains in custody after being denied bail and is linked to separate corruption allegations regarding a R228 million contract.

“At this stage, those cases will run separately. However, if the prosecution in the near future decides to merge the cases, then that will happen,” Mahanjana said.