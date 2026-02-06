Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid

The defence also raised concerns about the state’s disclosure of evidence.

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s efforts to be transferred from a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) prison back to Gauteng have hit a brick wall, as his defence signalled that a fresh bail application remains a possibility.

Matlala appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, 6 February 2026, following months of dispute over his incarceration outside the province where his trial is being heard.

He is currently being held at eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad after being transferred from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on 21 December.

The Department of Correctional Services previously stated that the move was motivated by security concerns.

Cat Matlala seeks transfer

Matlala’s lawyer, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, informed the court that renewed correspondence had been sent to Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, requesting approval for her client’s relocation to a Gauteng prison.

According to van den Heever, an initial letter sent on 15 January went unanswered, prompting the defence to serve a second letter on Tuesday, 3 February.

“As of this very moment standing here, we are yet to receive an answer,” she told the court.

ALSO READ: ‘Nobody is allowed to see him’: Cat Matlala’s lawyer raises concern over transfer to KZN prison

The state confirmed that a risk assessment had been conducted by correctional authorities, but said its contents would not be shared.

“They said it’s confidential,” state prosecutor Elize le Roux said.

Judge William Karam reiterated that the High Court was not the appropriate forum to resolve disputes over prison placement and encouraged Matlala to seek urgent relief through a separate court process.

“The court reiterates that the court sympathises with you,” Karam said, while acknowledging that the Department of Correctional Services had reasons for effecting the transfer.

Defence frustrated by inaccessible case evidence

Beyond the dispute over Matlala’s detention, the defence also raised concerns about the state’s disclosure of evidence.

Van den Heever confirmed that additional disclosures of the case docket were provided earlier in the week. However, the legal team had been unable to assess the one-terabyte (TB) information.

According to the defence, the material was not in a “readable format” and required specialised software or a platform to access.

READ MORE: Inside Cat Matlala’s alleged plan for a luxury private terminal at OR Tambo

She told the court that the prosecution had indicated it would attempt to resolve the issue, but said this was insufficient given the implications for her client’s constitutional rights.

“However, this has an impact on a number of my client’s rights, one of which is our right to a speedy trial. It also impacts my client’s right to bring a bail application on new facts.”

Van den Heever asked the court to allow time for administrative issues to be addressed before advancing any applications relating to Matlala’s detention or bail.

“I’m going to ask that the matter stand down. I have not had the opportunity to consult with my client, give feedback, take proper instructions from him on certain issues and explain to him what happened.”

The matter was postponed to 12 February.

Charges

Matlala is one of five accused in the matter. His co-accused include his wife, Tsakani Matlala, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama.

They collectively face 25 charges ranging from attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder to fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

The prosecution alleges that the accused were involved in the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane, who was shot at while driving on the N1 near Sandton in October 2023.

The case also encompasses allegations linked to the attempted killing of taxi owner Joe Sibanyoni in 2022, as well as a failed attempt on the life of Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, in 2024.

While Tsakani Matlala and Nzama were granted bail in the amount of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively, Kekana and Mabusela withdrew their bail applications.

Matlala remains behind bars after his bail application was dismissed in October 2025.

NOW READ: ‘You are not a businessman, you’re a dishonest thug’: ‘Cat’ Matlala grilled over criminal past