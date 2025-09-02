Courts

Chesnay Keppler murder case remanded to 11 September after arrest of second suspect

Lesego Seokwang

2 September 2025

Keppler was shot at multiple times through a house window in Eldorado Park on Boxing Day last year.

Chesnay Keppler murder case remanded to 11 September

Chesnay Keppler was a 22-year-old crime prevention warden. Picture: Facebook/Amapanyaza

The case against two Eldorado Park police officers implicated in the Chesnay Keppler murder case has been remanded to 11 September for a pre-trial conference in the Johannesburg High Court.

Sergeant Mandla Buthelezi faces a murder charge for the death of the crime prevention warden, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Buthelezi, 42, allegedly fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Keppler through the window of a house in Eldorado Park following a domestic dispute on 26 December last year.

Second cop arrested for attempted murder

On the other hand, Constable Llewelyn Meyers faces charges of attempted murder, assault and contravention of Sections 29(1) and 33(3) of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act.

Section 29(1) requires investigators to act independently and without external influence, while Section 33(3) makes it a criminal offence to obstruct, interfere with, or improperly influence Ipid investigations.

In a short statement on X, Ipid said Meyers allegedly assaulted Keppler’s friends and fired in their direction when they left on the day Buthelezi allegedly shot Keppler.

ALSO READ: Univen student remanded in custody after girlfriend’s murder

“Meyers was also charged for his failure to report a crime,” the statement reads.

The 35-year-old was arrested last week and remains in custody at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Buthelezi’s court appearances

Buthelezi was granted R20 000 bail by the same court in August following multiple postponements.

His first court appearance was via video on 30 December, as he was in hospital following an alleged suicide attempt during his arrest.

“After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene. As he was about to be arrested during the day, he allegedly shot at himself,” Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said at the time.

NOW READ: ‘He gets privileges while we’ll never see our daughter again’- anger over Chesnay Keppler murder case postponement

