Chinese nationals fined R400k for abalone worth almost R2m

Police discovered 8 136 units of abalone on the premises where the Chinese nationals were illegally processing them.

What was supposed to be a drug bust in Douglas, Northern Cape, turned into the interception of an abalone processing operation that landed three Chinese nationals in hot water.

Yanhul Yang, 34; Zhang Shuicai, 24; and Jinxiang Chen, 60, have been fined a collective R400 000 after the South African Police Services’ provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit found abalone worth nearly R2 million at an Olierivier Farm premises on 26 April.

In South Africa, it is illegal to harvest abalone without a permit.

The men appeared in the Kimberley Regional Court on Thursday for contravening the Living Marine Resources Act and money laundering.

They managed to escape prison time after they were found guilty and each sentenced to 36 months wholly suspended per count.

More than 8 000 units of abalone discovered

On the day they were arrested, police were acting on information they received about a possible drug manufacturing laboratory.

Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), said police arrived to find two Malawian nationals on the premises.

They requested permission to search the place and made the unexpected discovery of 8 136 units of abalone valued at R1 970 829.75.

Police also found gas burners, gas bottles, and fans, which indicated that they were processing—or drying—the abalone.

Chinese nationals arrested

“They were informed by the Malawians that their bosses, Chinese nationals, would arrive later,” Thebe said.

Two Chinese males later arrived and were arrested.

Upon further questioning, they told the police of their boss’ whereabouts in Douglas.

The police then informed the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Kimberley, and members travelled to Douglas to conduct further investigation.

“The abalone, vehicles, and all equipment were seized and booked at Douglas Police Station,” Thebe said.

Accused enter plea agreement

On Thursday, all three of the accused entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Their sentences were wholly suspended for five years, on condition that they do not commit similar offences within that period.

The court ordered that they pay the fine into the Criminal Assets Recovery account before 1 August.

