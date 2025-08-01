Cops charged with kidnapping Chinese national out on bail

The officers each face charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Two Gauteng police officers accused of unlawfully detaining and extorting a foreign national have been granted R1 000 bail each.

Constable Gift Mncedi Nteso, 33, and reservist Constable Seipati Mofokeng, 39, appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Friday following their arrest on Tuesday.

They allegedly detained a Chinese national at the Sharpeville police station and demanded R3 000 ransom from family members in order to secure the victim’s release.

They each face charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Hawks investigates tip-off

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS), a senior police official informed the Vaal Rand-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) of the arrest.

“An investigation was immediately launched and verbal 252A authorisation (entrapment) was secured from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria to monitor the transaction,” JCPS said in a statement.

Before Nteso and Mofokeng could collect the full amount, the Hawks were informed that a R1 000 payment had been made and the victim had been released.

They allegedly released the Chinese national without filing any formal record of arrest at the police station.

Police officers arrested at police station

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the investigating team went to the Sharpeville police station to execute the arrest.

“The two suspects were arrested after failing to provide satisfactory reasons as to why the Chinese national was arrested and released with no record,” Mavimbela said.

Nteso and Mofokeng are expected to appear in court again on 1 September.

