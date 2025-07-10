Corrupt KZN driving licence duo convicted

A driving examiner and instructor have been convicted of fraud for issuing a learner’s licence for R3 000 without conducting a test.

A KwaZulu-Natal examiner and a driving school instructor have been found guilty of issuing a learner’s licence illegally in exchange for a R3 000 bribe.

The Durban Specialised Crime Court found Sandile Ndlovu guilty of fraud and conspiracy to commit corruption on 8 July 2025.

This comes after it was discovered that the Mooi River-based examiner had fraudulently issued a learner’s licence to someone who had not written the required examination.

R3 000 bribe for a learner’s licence

Authorities arrested Ndlovu in 2016 after the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), a branch of the RTMC, received complaints.

Thereafter, the unit worked with the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Crime Intelligence Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) anti-corruption unit to investigate the complaints.

ALSO READ: 13 killed, scores injured in Mpumalanga and KZN accidents

It was discovered that Ndlovu had colluded with driving school teacher Zandile Dlamini to obtain a learner’s licence in exchange for R3 000.

The court also convicted Dlamini for facilitating the misconduct by accepting an unlawful benefit.

The RTMC welcomed the conviction, saying that it exposed serious breaches of integrity within the driving licence issuing sector.

Serious breaches of integrity

“These actions not only violated the trust placed in public servants but also compromised the integrity of a system meant to ensure competence and accountability within road traffic law enforcement,” RTMC said.

The case was postponed on 29 August 2025 to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

ALSO READ: RTMC warns motorists en route Comrades to drive safe

It is anticipated that the state will call more witnesses during the sentencing phase to emphasise how these actions affect public safety and the broader public service.

“The RTMC considers this case a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to clean up traffic enforcement services and promote a culture of ethical conduct,” RTMC said.

“We fully support the work of the courts and prosecuting authorities in holding those who abuse public systems accountable.”

Fight against fraud and corruption

The corporation added that the fight against fraud and corruption remains one of its top priorities.

RTMC said it will continue working closely with all stakeholders to protect the integrity of road traffic management in South Africa.

NOW READ: Hawks arrest four in learner’s and driver’s licence fraud scheme in Limpopo