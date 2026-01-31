Corruption case against Gigaba moved to High Court

On Friday, the state confirmed on record the service of the notice of trial and indictments on the accused.

The corruption case against Dr Malusi Gigaba, together with former Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, and Thamsanqa Jiyane, has been postponed to allow the matter to be enrolled and heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

On Friday, the state confirmed on record the service of the notice of trial and indictments on the accused.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) formally added Gigaba as the fifth accused in the corruption case on 18 November 2025.

This was after the IDAC issued Gigaba a summons to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, which he agreed to do.

The case is in connection with the period in which Transnet engaged in the process of acquiring locomotives to expand and modernise the country’s rail infrastructure, during which the tender processes were allegedly flouted, and three contracts were irregularly awarded to provide Transnet with 95, 100 and 1064 locomotives in three different contracts, resulting in a loss of billions of rand for Transnet.

The alleged offences were committed between November 2010 and May 2014, during his tenure as Minister in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

The State alleges that, during Gigaba’s tenure as Minister of DPE, he, on various occasions, accepted and received undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family that he was not entitled to receive.

Gigaba steps aside

Gigaba has since stepped aside from ANC activities following his first court appearance.

The move was welcomed by the party.

“In keeping with the ANC Constitution and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, comrade Gigaba has demonstrated respect for organisational processes and acted to protect the integrity and reputation of the movement,” said acting spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli at the time.

The party commended Gigaba’s “maturity” and “discipline”.

“The ANC recognises comrade Gigaba’s decision as a clear affirmation of our renewal agenda and a demonstration that ANC leaders remain bound by the solemn oath of membership, to act in defence of the unity, values and standing of the organisation.”

He is expected to make his next court appearance on 19 February 2026.

