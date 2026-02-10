Court dismisses IPHC leader Mike Sandlana’s bail appeal

Sandlana tried to bribe Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane to secure a favourable ruling in a succession battle within the church.

The bail appeal of Mike Bhekumuzi Sandlana, the leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has been dismissed.

The 64-year-old Sandlana appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The appeal followed Sandlana’s unsuccessful bail application, which was dismissed by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 22 December 2025.

Charges

Sandlana is currently in custody following accusations that he tried to bribe Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane to secure a favourable ruling in a succession battle within the church.

Also charged in the matter are Phahlane’s 32-year-old son, Kagiso Phahlane, and Vusi Soli Ndala. All four accused are jointly facing 19 counts of corruption.

Phahlane is currently out on R50 000 bail, while her son and Ndala were each released on R10 000 bail.

Bail appeal

In his bail appeal, Sandlana argued that Magistrate Nicca Setshoga erred in finding that he failed to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permitted his release on bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said his legal team submitted that his possession of multiple identity documents resulted from attempts to correct administrative errors for which he was not responsible.

“They further argued that Sandlana was not a flight risk, citing his church, ownership of multiple properties, and strong ties to South Africa.”

Flight risk

However, state advocates Phumla Dwane and Willem van Zyl opposed the appeal, arguing that Sandlana posed a flight risk due to his possession of multiple identity documents and a reported history of leaving the country without using a passport.

Mahanjana said they further submitted that Sandlana allegedly committed the offences while out on bail in another matter before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court.

“The High Court agreed with the State’s submissions and found that Sandlana failed to satisfy the court that his release on bail would be in the interests of justice. Consequently, the bail appeal was dismissed.”

The matter involving Sandlana and his four co-accused will return to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 6 March 2026.

Payments

It is alleged that, between 2021 and 2022, Sandlana made payments totalling approximately R2.4 million into various bank accounts for the benefit of Judge Phahlane, with the intention that she preside over his ongoing civil matter in the High Court and rule in his favour.

The IPHC became the subject of prolonged legal battles following the death of the founder’s son, Glayton Modise, in 2016.

Dispute

The leadership dispute involved three rival factions led by Sandlana and Modise’s sons, Tshepiso and Leonard. Phahlane, who was appointed to the bench in 2021, was assigned the case in May 2022.

In March 2023, she dismissed a recusal application brought by Leonard, who argued that he might not receive a “fair trial” due to allegations of bribery.

The judge also reportedly received death threats while presiding over the matter.

