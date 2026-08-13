‘Betray us and die’: Court hears of alleged group’s deadly pact following Mbense murder

Of the 13 accused in the case, four were killed execution-style. Former police reservist, Wiandre Pretorius, took his own life after surviving a hit.

The Brakpan Magistrate’s Court has heard of an agreement among the group allegedly involved in the killing of Emmanuel Mbense.

On Thursday, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi (accused five), EMPD officers Keisha-Leigh Stols (accused four), Adrian MacKenzie (accused three), former South African Police Service (Saps) officer Bhekokwakhe Sibande (accused two) and Cobus Janse van Rensburg (accused one) appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application.

They are all facing charges including murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mbense, who was linked to a business robbery before his death, was allegedly tortured and killed by a group of law enforcement officers and private security personnel in Brakpan in April 2022.

His body was reportedly dumped in a lake at the alleged instruction of Mkhwanazi.

Mbense murder pact

On Thursday, the state said that after the disposal of the body, the group held a meeting at Carnival City where they swore to secrecy about the events that had just happened.

“There was a punishment agreed upon for anyone who would betray the group. That punishment was death. On 16 April 2022, another meeting was held, where it was voiced in no uncertain terms that the group had lost trust in Cobus, Marius and Jacob because they looked like weaklings who would betray them. Currently, four of the 13 [have] died from bullet wounds, including Marius, who allegedly died at the hands of a well-trained marksman.”

Former police reservist Wiandre Pretorius took his own life after surviving an alleged hit.

‘We are finalising adoption’

Janse van Rensburg’s legal representative, Advocate Gerhald Nel, argued for his client’s release on bail, saying he was not a danger to society.

Janse van Rensburg said should he remain detained, his family would not be able to afford bond repayments for their R1.7 million house. His wife earns R12 000, and depends on him financially, along with their children, one of whom is in the process of being adopted by the couple. He asked to be released on R5 000 bail, but said his family would help him raise more money should the need arise.

He denied all charges against him and said he intended to plead not guilty.

“We do have one biological child born out of our marriage on 10 October 2018, and is seven years of age, and another minor child who is dependent upon us, as we have been the foster parents of the minor child in terms of an order granted by the Springs Children’s Court on 25 April 2013.

“We are currently in the process of finalising the adoption. The minor child whom we regard and raise as our daughter was born on the 11th of July 2011, and she is 15 years of age. She has been in our care since she was approximately two years old.”

Janse van Rensburg told the court that he was not a flight risk, and that his passport would expire in November this year. He argued for his release, saying he has cooperated with the investigating officer since 2022.

The bail application continues.