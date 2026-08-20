Court orders mental evaluation for Malmesbury teen accused in child exploitation case

The court has sealed proceedings involving the minor to protect the accused, victims and his family.

The Malmesbury teen who was arrested in connection with international child exploitation networks has been referred for mental evaluation.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday, 17 August, for accessing, possessing, facilitating, and downloading child sexual abuse material.

Teen referred for psychiatric evaluation

During his second appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Thursday, the teen was referred to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital following his assessment by a district surgeon.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his case has been postponed until 27 August for a formal bail application.

“In the meantime, he will be kept in a place of safety until his next court appearance,” Ntabazalila said on Thursday.

State adds charges against accused

Initially facing 11 charges, the NPA spokesperson said the state has increased the charges against him to 15.

These include sexual grooming of a child; compelled sexual assault; sexual exploitation of a child; creation of child pornography; exposure or displaying pornography to a child by image; unlawful and intentional distribution of child pornography; possession of child pornography; data messages which incite damage to property or violence; cruelty to animals; and prohibition against filming and distribution of films and photographs depicting sexual violence and violence against children.

“The court took a precautionary step of sealing the charge sheet and all orders handed down by the court following a successful application by the state in terms of Section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977,” Ntabazalila said.

“The state took this position to protect the rights of the accused, who is a minor; the victims; and also his siblings and his family.”

He explained that the NPA made the application following the publication of detailed proceedings of a case that was held in camera.

Presiding Magistrate Anthony McKenzie warned those attending court not to share proceedings of the court case or any documents that were handed in at court.

He further warned those who breached the order stand to be sentenced to three years direct imprisonment.

Teen arrested following international intel

The South African Police Service (Saps) arrested the teen in close collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

They operationalised intelligence received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Embassy, and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to Saps, the intelligence indicated that a target, suspected of being linked to violent online networks commonly referred to as “764”, was believed to be located in South Africa.

“The ‘764’ networks are violent international online extremist networks associated with child exploitation. These perpetrators reportedly target, blackmail, and coerce minors into online sexual abuse, torturing and murdering of animals and other forms of harmful criminal activity,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said after the arrest.

Following extensive investigations, the team traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was “arrested in the act”.

Van Wyk added that a preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation.

“The devices will undergo comprehensive forensic analysis to determine the full extent of the alleged offences. A number of child victims have been identified thus far.”