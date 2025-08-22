Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo wants his bail conditions relaxed

The Crime Intelligence boss reportedly wants to return to work despite bail conditions preventing him from doing so.

Crime Intelligence boss Major General Dumisani Khumalo is fighting for his bail conditions to be relaxed, so that he can return to work.

Khumalo and his co-accused returned to the Pretoria District Court on Friday.

He was arrested in June and charged, alongside Major General Philani Lushaba (CFO at Crime Intelligence), Major General Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and coordination), Major General Josias Lekalaka (Gauteng provincial head of crime intelligence), Major General Zwelithini Gabela (technical management services), Brigadier Phindile Ncube (section head of personnel security – vetting) and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Their charges relate to the irregular employment of Mokwele in a senior ranking position of Brigadier in the technical support services (TSS).

They are also accused of flouting the vetting process, particularly in the crime intelligence division, which deals with sensitive and confidential information.

Khumalo, Madondo, Lekalakala, Gabela, Ncube and Mokwele were granted R10 000 bail each, while Lushaba is out on R20 000 bail. They were ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and also prohibited from entering any premises of Crime Intelligence.

The main matter was postponed to 8 September 2025 for further disclosure and consultations, and a date to be transferred to the regional court.

Meanwhile, Khumalo, Madondo, Lekalakala and Mokwele filed an application for the review of their bail conditions.

The state is opposing their application.

Audit in Crime Intelligence

Meanwhile, chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration Jan de Villiers has called for an audit of employees with the Crime Intelligence division.

De Villiers specifically mentioned the Secret Services Account, a classified budget line intended for covert operations and informant payments, which has historically been flagged as highly vulnerable to abuse

“It is reasonable to expect similar malpractice in payroll management… the possibility of irregular appointments, inflated headcounts and unvetted recruits of ‘ghost’ employees is high,” De Villiers said.

“This urgent audit is not just a matter of financial accountability but also one of restoring public trust in Crime Intelligence and ensuring that South Africa’s intelligence-led policing is backed by a credible, ethical and fully functional institution.”