Crime Intelligence CFO, co-accused granted bail in burglary cover-up

Investigating Directorates Against Corruption officers arrested the officials after an extensive investigation

A former Acting Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence and chief financial officer (CFO) and three police officers have been granted bail.

Major General Nicholas Lushaba, together with three of his co-accused, Warrant Officer Jonny Mogashwa, Captain Glen Hudson and Colonel Eugene Pitout (retired), appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Charges

Investigating Directorates Against Corruption (IDAC) officers arrested the crime intelligence officials after an extensive investigation into allegations of state capture and corruption within law enforcement.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the officials are facing charges of corruption, perjury and defeating the administration of justice.

“Their matter was postponed to 13 August 2025 for disclosure and the provision of an indictment. All accused were granted R3 000 bail each with stringent conditions attached”.

The state did not oppose bail.

Interference

Their court appearance stems from an incident that occurred from August 5, 2022, to April 30, 2024, when Major General Lushaba reported a case of theft.

It is understood that the items were stolen from his Pretoria home, allegedly by a sex worker. But Lushaba alleged at the time that it was a burglary.

False statements

It is alleged that Lushaba interfered with the investigation and falsely made statements about the incident with the assistance of his co-accused to avoid accountability for his conduct as a senior member of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Mamothame said Lushaba’s actions with the assistance of Mogashwa, Hudson and Pitout and their subsequent actions led to the closing of the docket in which he was a complainant.

“This resulted in them being charged by IDAC on allegations of corruption, perjury and defeating the administration of justice”.

Mogashwa and Hudson were handcuffed on Thursday, while Lushaba and Pitout handed themselves over to IDAC investigating officers on Friday.

‘Missing’

Earlier this week, police said they were unaware of the alleged disappearance of Lushaba, despite reports that he had failed to report for duty and could not be reached.

According to the DA’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Lushaba went missing on June 6, the very day the IDAC was expected to question him about his alleged involvement in irregular property acquisitions worth more than R45 million.

The purchases, currently under scrutiny, include a luxury boutique hotel in Nina Park, reportedly bought for R22.7 million, and a commercial property in Berea, Durban, acquired for R22.8 million – both funded by Crime Intelligence, allegedly without the required approvals.

