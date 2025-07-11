Daylight surgery robbery in Mabopane ends in life behind bars

Forensic evidence linked Tshiovhe to a deadly daylight robbery at a Mabopane surgery. The court handed him life plus 50 years.

A daylight robbery in April 2021 ended in tragedy and a life sentence for a North West man after forensic evidence sealed his fate.

The North West High Court sentenced 34-year-old Shakandinnyi Ndivhoswami Tshiovhe to life imprisonment plus 50 years after his conviction for murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

On 7 April 2021, Tshiovhe and a group of men stormed Dr Steenkamp’s surgery in Block A, Mabopane, and robbed the doctor and patients in broad daylight.

Surgery patient fatally shot in robbery

During the robbery, one of the suspects fatally shot a patient, who died at the scene.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said Dr Steenkamp fired his licensed firearm in self-defence as the situation escalated. The doctor shot Tshiovhe in the chest.

“Witnesses reported seeing Tshiovhe bleeding as he fled the scene with his accomplices in a white Toyota Quantum parked outside,” Gunya said.

The next day, the police went to Odi Hospital to look into the Quantum after following up on information from a witness.

Surveillance footage led to the identification and arrest of Tshiovhe and another suspect.

“On 5 May 2021, an identification parade was conducted, during which some victims positively identified both individuals,” Gunya said.

Forensic evidence linked Tshiovhe to robbery

“Furthermore, blood samples collected from the scene were forensically linked to Tshiovhe through buccal sample analysis.”

The case against the co-accused was later withdrawn due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

In court, Tshiovhe pleaded not guilty to all charges.

State Advocate Ferdinand Tlatsana, however, argued in the aggravation of sentence that the prescribed minimum sentence was justified due to the seriousness of the offences and the absence of significant and compelling circumstances.

The North West High Court agreed and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for two counts of robbery, 10 years for attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that all sentences are to run concurrently with the life sentence. Tshiovhe was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Life imprisonment plus 50 years

The NPA welcomed the hefty sentence handed down. Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, commended State Advocate Ferdinand Tlatsana, the investigating officer, and all stakeholders involved in securing the conviction.

“These sentences underscore the National Prosecuting Authority’s unwavering commitment to fighting crime, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice for victims of violent crime,” she said.