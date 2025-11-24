‘He’s lying’: Witness says his cop uncle was not truthful when testifying during Senzo Meyiwa trial

Sifiso 'Gwabini' Zungu was questioned about his uncle’s testimony.

A new defence witness has disputed the testimony of his uncle and key state witness Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu, who previously implicated the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday to testify for the defence.

Muzikawukhulelwa “Muzi” Sibiya (accused one), Bongani “Mafika” Ntanzi (accused two), Mthobisi “Gadla” Mncube (accused three), Mthokoziseni “Mthokozisi” Maphisa (accused four), and Fisokuhle “Nkani” Ntuli (accused five) are the suspects in the trial.

The five men face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in connection with Meyiwa’s death.

The footballer was shot on 26 October 2014 while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

According to statements from Sibiya and Ntanzi, Khumalo allegedly ordered the hit.

Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

On Monday, Sifiso was questioned about his uncle’s testimony.

Zungu had testified in late 2023 that he shared braai meat and drinks with the five accused at the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus on the day of Meyiwa’s murder.

Sizwe claimed he had been invited by Zungu to hang out and alleged that the suspects disappeared briefly during the evening.

He became suspicious when he saw them returning and going into his nephew’s room.

ALSO READ: State suffers setback in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The constable further testified that Sibiya and Mncube had firearms — a .38 special revolver and a 9mm pistol — in their possession.

Meanwhile, Sizwe’s father, Absolom Zungu, also testified last week, insisting he never made any statement implicating the accused.

The state previously indicated that his father’s November 2019 affidavit had been crucial to police investigations because it mentioned Sibiya and Ntanzi.

Defence witness challenges uncle’s testimony

Sifiso told the court that he knew most of the accused. He is related to Sibiya, whom he called his “brother”.

“He is the child of my mother’s elder sister,” he explained.

He said he didn’t know Mncube but had grown up with Ntanzi, though the latter is from a different village in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“We would all be coming together for song and dance.”

Sifiso said he knew Maphisa because he comes from the same area as his mother, though they are not related.

The witness is also cousins with Ntuli.

“He is my uncle’s child.”

READ MORE: Senzo Meyiwa murder accused loses application to have charges thrown out

He confirmed his relation to Sizwe, stating that the cop’s father was his grandfather.

However, Sifiso denied calling Sizwe to Vosloorus on the day of the murder.

“He is telling lies.”

When Sibiya’s lawyer, Charles Mnisi referred to Sizwe’s testimony that accused one had a .38 revolver and accused three a 9mm firearm, Sifiso said: “He told lies.”

Throughout his testimony, Sifiso rejected the points put to him, repeatedly describing his uncle’s testimony as lies.

Witness recounts police raid and arrest

After the lunch break, Sifiso said he last saw Sizwe in the late 1990s as a child.

“I was seven years old because I was born in 1991. I knew him because he used to stay at my parental home at that time and he then left when he was still very young.”

The witness said he saw Sizwe again in 2017 with an individual named Makhosonke, and claimed the events of 26 October 2014 never occurred.

He also saw him in 2019 at his aunt’s wedding in Nongoma.

Sifiso said he was arrested in June 2020 at his home in KwaMahlabathini.

Before the arrest, he received a call from Sibiya, who had been arrested on 30 May 2020, asking if he was home.

“When I asked him what happened, they then took the phone away from him.”

READ MORE Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop says NPA did not refuse to issue arrest warrant for Kelly Khumalo

He claimed a group of people arrived between 11pm and midnight, kicked down his door and damaged it.

“Up until today, since they kicked it, it’s still damaged.”

Sifiso said the police, who did not identify themselves, handcuffed him while he was naked.

He overheard names such as Mabena, Buthelezi and Maphumulo during conversations.

“That’s when I could make out who this was because they were referring to themselves by name [saying] uncuff him.”

Watch the Senzo Meyiwa trial below:

He alleged that Maphumulo placed a firearm under his mattress, and the officers took watches while conducting a fake search.

“And then they enquired what would I say if we said this watch belongs to the deceased.”

Sifiso said he was unsure who the deceased was.

“I never enquired. I was still also shocked and surprised as to what is it with the police.”

He also recounted being slapped by one of the officers.

“I will never forget someone who assaulted me. It was Maphumulo. It was when I was enquiring from him why are they putting this underneath [the mattress].”

He claimed the same firearm was later taken from the mattress and placed in a plastic bag. He added that he was never informed of the reason for his arrest.

State challenges relevance

State prosecutor George Baloyi questioned the relevance of the evidence.

“This is completely new evidence that is not on record and the other witnesses haven’t had the opportunity to respond to that.

“We submit that this evidence should not be allowed as it is irrelevant. It doesn’t help the court to determine the issues that are in dispute.”

Mnisi countered, noting that Sifiso had been identified as a potential state witness but was never called.

“The state says all those witnesses that we have not called, you are free to use them. The state made those witnesses available to the defence.”

He stressed the witness’s relevance.

“In any event, if the state feels there is something that they would want to follow [up on] subsequent to the testimonies of these, the law is very simple. They can make an application to reopen their case.”

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence accuses state of introducing evidence ‘through the backdoor’