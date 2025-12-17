Deputy principal denied bail in alleged human trafficking and prostitution case

According to the Hawks, preliminary investigations revealed that Gana allegedly benefited financially from the activities.

A 52-year-old deputy principal accused of trafficking young women and profiting from prostitution has been denied bail by the Makhanda High Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Wednesday.

According to the Hawks, Vuyokazi Gana was refused bail on 15 December following an appeal after earlier attempts to secure her release failed in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Gana was arrested in October 2025 by the East London Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit after a probe into alleged human trafficking and prostitution involving young females recruited from the former Transkei region.

Investigation into alleged trafficking ring

The Hawks said investigations began in September 2023 and uncovered allegations that Gana recruited young women from Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni.

“The victims were allegedly transported from different areas to East London, where they were ostensibly housed at Gana’s premises and coerced into sex work,” Hawks said.

Investigators allege that the victims were engaged in sexual activities with various clients and received payments for these encounters.

ALSO READ: Life term for serial rapist who targeted elderly women

Alleged financial benefit

According to the Hawks, preliminary investigations revealed that Gana allegedly benefited financially from the activities.

“The suspect supposedly profited from these illegal activities by charging accommodation fees ranging between R250 and R300 per night, depending on the room,” it said.

It is further alleged that Gana “personally collected the proceeds or directed the victims to transfer the funds through her bank account”.

ALSO READ: NPA freezes over R12 million in zama zama syndicate assets

Multiple bail attempts fail

Gana made several appearances in court in an effort to secure bail, but prosecutors successfully opposed her release in October 2025 at the East London Magistrate’s Court.

She subsequently appealed to the Makhanda High Court, which also denied her bail.

“As a result, the matter was remanded to 3 March 2026 for further investigation, and Gana is remanded in custody,” the Hawks said.

ALSO READ: Elderly shopper’s slip at Woolworths stores ends in court loss

Hawks welcome court outcome

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings, praised the investigating team for their work.

“She commended the determined efforts by the investigating team and reiterated the Hawks’ commitment to disassembling organised criminal networks that prey on vulnerable individuals within the province,” the statement said.

The Hawks urged communities to continue reporting crimes related to human trafficking and exploitation.

NOW READ: Man jailed for life over ex-partner’s murder at taxi rank