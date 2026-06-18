DJ Warras murder: Case postponed as accused applies for legal aid

Pacula's previous legal representative said he would enter into a plea deal.

The High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the case against Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock’s murder accused, Armindo Joaquim Pacula and Victor Mthethwa Majola, for pre-trial proceedings.

On Thursday, Pacula and Majola appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial conference.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Police arrested the first suspect, 44-year-old Victor Majola, on 22 December. He is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court denied bail to Majola on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Pacula, the alleged gunman, was arrested on 30 January at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston. He faces charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and contravening the Immigration Act.

In February, Pacula abandoned his bail application out of fear for his life. Both accused remain in custody.

DJ Warras murder: Accused apply for legal aid

On Thursday, Pacula expressed his intention to apply for legal aid. This, after his previous legal representative said he would enter into a plea deal. The judge advised Pacula against representing himself in a case of this magnitude.

“Mr Pacula, the court is going to explain to you your rights in respect of legal representation, this being your first appearance in the High Court. You have three options.

“Your first option is to employ the services of a private counsel to represent you in your trial. Obviously, and should you exercise that option, you will be responsible for the counsel’s legal fees,” explained the judge.

“Should you not be in a position to employ the services of a private counsel, you then have the second option, which is to approach Legal Aid South Africa for them to appoint a representative to represent you in your trial. Obviously, and should your application be successful, a representative will be appointed to represent you in the trial at no cost whatsoever to you.

“Your third and final option is that you represent yourself. The court does not recommend that you exercise this latter option. Even if you were to be trained in the law, it is highly undesirable for an accused person to represent themselves in the trial in which they are the accused.

“Further, the fact that you have been indicted in the High Court simply means that you are facing serious offences with serious consequences. So the court recommends that you exercise one of the first two options, the first or the second option.”

Pacula expressed his intention to apply for legal aid.

The case was postponed to 24 July 2026.