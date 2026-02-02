DJ Warras murder: Mozambican national to seek bail despite being in SA illegally

Armando Joaquin Pacula has been remanded in custody following a postponement.

The Mozambican national accused of involvement in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has had his case postponed.

Armando Joaquin Pacula, believed to be the gunman, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the first time on Monday, 2 February 2026.

This followed his arrest on 30 January in the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston.

Pacula faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to Stock’s killing.

The 25-year-old has also been charged with contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act.

His arrest comes days after co-accused Victor Mthethwa Majola was refused bail.

During proceedings, state prosecutor Vincent Mochabela told the court that Pacula is allegedly in the country unlawfully.

The prosecutor confirmed that the state would oppose any attempt to secure the accused’s release on bail.

The magistrate cautioned Pacula that a conviction could result in a life sentence. Pacula opted for legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa.

Despite having no legal documents permitting him to be in South Africa, the defence informed the court of Pacula’s intention to pursue a bail application.

“He still insists that he wants to apply for a formal bail application,” the lawyer said.

Mochabela requested a postponement to allow authorities time to verify Pacula’s place of residence and immigration status.

“But at this stage, we have got nothing to verify. There’s no passport that has been handed to us,” the prosecutor said.

Pacula, however, told the court that he had already submitted his identity document to the police.

The magistrate granted the postponement, adjourning the case to 9 February.

Pacula will remain behind bars until then.

Fatal shooting

Stock was shot and killed on 16 December 2025 outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district.

According to the state, he was confronted by three suspects who opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

The radio and television presenter was buried on 23 December.

It is believed that his murder is connected to a dispute at Zambezi Flats in Johannesburg CBD.

The disagreement began after Stock’s security company was appointed to install a biometric access system at the building.

The move followed allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rental payments from tenants.

Leading up to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.

