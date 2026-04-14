Bail granted to two of five suspects in OR Tambo multimillion-rand drug bust

The accused have been ordered to report to their nearest police stations at designated intervals.

Two of the five women arrested in a multimillion-rand drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport have been granted bail

Vuyokazi Toko, 43, and Elisa Shikwambana, 45, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they were released on R15 000 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, both accused have been ordered to report to their nearest police stations at designated intervals.

Arrest

The five women were arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) on 28 March 2026, when five South African women were intercepted before boarding an international flight.

They were allegedly found concealing drugs with an estimated street value exceeding R5 million on their bodies. The pair was en route to China via Dubai at the time of their arrest.

Police investigations uncovered drugs concealed on the suspects’ bodies, including in their sneakers, underwear and private parts, commonly associated with drug mule operations.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said each accused faces one count of dealing in drugs.

“The matter has been postponed to 04 August 2026 to allow for further investigations. Bail applications for the remaining accused are scheduled to be heard on 14 and 15 April 2026.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) emphasises the seriousness of drug trafficking offences and reaffirms its ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime, particularly at South Africa’s key ports of entry,” said Mohlatlole.

Drug mules

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

In March 2026, police seized drugs at OR Tambo International Airport with a street value of R2.8 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the first discovery of crystal meth worth R2.2 million at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday, 4 March, was made during routine day-to-day operations.