Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla terrorism trial set to continue after court bid to have charges dropped

The trial will resume in 2027.

Former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has suffered a setback in her bid to have the criminal charges she faces dropped, after the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban rejected her application.

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa delivered the ruling on Friday, 6 November 2026, dismissing the application brought by Zuma-Sambudla’s legal team.

The court had heard arguments from both parties before reserving judgment on 29 October.

The decision follows court proceedings in which the state concluded presenting its evidence after calling several witnesses.

The defence subsequently approached the court, seeking a discharge under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), which provides an accused person with an opportunity to apply for a withdrawal of their charges.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla terrorism trial to resume in 2027

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that the matter has been postponed to 17 May 2027.

The next appearance will allow both the prosecution and the defence to present legal arguments.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Ramkisson-Kara explained what the dismissal of the application means for the proceedings.

“If you look at the application for 174, that was to dispel the state’s case or for the court to rule that the state had not brought a prima facie case against the accused.

“The ruling in the state’s favour obviously means that the state’s charges against the accused are valid,” she told the media.

Ramkisson-Kara added: “So now that means the case must continue.”

[PICTURED]: The President of uMkhonto weSizwe Party H.E. President Jacob Zuma in court today supporting his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, accompanied by Presidency Collective member Cde. Willies Mchunu. pic.twitter.com/nszUNm8CdU — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) November 6, 2026

Charges related to July 2021 unrest

Zuma-Sambudla, who has pleaded not guilty, faces one count of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

The charges stem from the deadly July 2021 unrest that swept through KZN and Gauteng following the incarceration of her father, former president Jacob Zuma, for contempt of court.

The prosecution contends that Zuma-Sambudla used her social media platform to amplify messages and images linked to the violence, allegedly encouraging further participation and contributing to the unrest.

Among the posts on X cited by the state were repeated references to the phrases “we see you” and “Amandla”.

The former MK party MP previously filed representations with the KZN Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Elaine Zungu, seeking to have her charges dropped.

However, the request was denied.

The matter was then unsuccessfully escalated to the former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi.