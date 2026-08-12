Durban businessman charged with trafficking after women lured and imprisoned for sexual exploitation

Four young women from Eldorado Park rescued after being lured with fake job in February 2022

A 65-year-old Durban businessman faces multiple charges, including trafficking and kidnapping, after allegedly luring four young women with fake employment, then imprisoning them for sexual exploitation and online abuse.

The businessman appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of trafficking in persons, sexual assault, procurement of a female to have unlawful carnal intercourse, kidnapping, contravention of the Films and Publications Board Act 65 of 1996, crimen injuria and contravention of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020.

Durban businessman faces trafficking and exploitation charges

According to reports, witnesses mentioned the controversial and prominent businessman’s name at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

Witnesses also mentioned his name at the Saps ad hoc committee in Parliament.

His appearance comes after the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team nabbed the suspect on Tuesday, 11 August, following intelligence-driven investigations.

The Hawks arrested the businessman after rescuing four young women, using a live location from a secluded property in Durban North.

Victims lured with fake SIM card casino job

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase, recruiters lured the victims from Eldorado Park with a job opportunity in Durban in February 2022.

The recruiters told the women they would sell SIM cards to clients in a private casino. They were also provided with transportation and accommodation in Durban.

Nkwalase said reports indicate that suspects transported the victims to Durban North on 2 March 2022.

“Upon arrival at a house in Durban North, the victims were informed that the conditions of employment had changed and that they would no longer be selling SIM cards but would be subjected to physical sexual exploitation and an online platform,” the Hawks said on Wednesday.

“It was further alleged that the boss or ringleader came to the premises to interview the victims, and one of the victims was sexually assaulted by the boss.”

The victims managed to escape after one of them sent a WhatsApp message to a boyfriend. The boyfriend then reported the alleged trafficking to the police.

Investigation against five other suspects

The police swiftly followed up on the information and rescued the victims using the live pin location.

The Hawks continued their investigation and executed a warrant of arrest on 11 August 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that the court remanded the case to 25 August 2026 for a bail application.

Nkwalase said further investigation against five other suspects linked to the incident continues.