Durban businessman granted bail in sextortion and trafficking case

The businessman alleges the case is politically motivated

A 65-year-old Durban businessman and his co-accused were granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The businessman faces 20 charges, including sexual assault. The 48-year-old co-accused faces charges including human trafficking, kidnapping, cybercrime, crimen injuria and procuring prostitution. The pair cannot be named until formally pleading to the sexual assault charges.

They were released under strict conditions with the court ordering both accused to surrender their passports, avoid contact with witnesses and other suspects in the case and report to Durban North and Verulam police stations.

Women allegedly lured with job offer

The case relates to the alleged exploitation of four young women from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, in 2022.

The state alleges that the women were recruited through WhatsApp with promises of sales or call-centre work. They were allegedly promised jobs selling SIM cards in Durban.

According to the charge sheet, the employment offer was false and was used to persuade the women to travel to Durban. The state alleges that they were later told the work involved sexual services and were forced to perform sexual acts on camera.

The prosecution said: “During the period February to March 2022, the accused recruited the three complainants under the false pretences of employment involving the sale of SIM cards at a casino and/or work in a call centre.”

The women were reportedly rescued during a Hawks operation at a Durban North property in 2022.

The second accused says he was only hired as the businessman’s driver.

Businessman challenges arrest

The businessman had challenged the legality and timing of his arrest. He said police had detained him during the 2022 rescue operation but did not charge him at the time.

He had told the court that he believed the matter had been closed until the Hawks arrested him at his home on 11 August 2026.

The businessman said officers arrived with a warrant but did not search the property. Instead, he alleged, they demanded his cellphone and the password to unlock it.

He suggested that his arrest might be connected to testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where his name was allegedly mentioned in connection with senior police and political figures. He described the case as politically motivated.