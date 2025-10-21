Durban cop remanded in custody for allegedly killing colleague

Constable Andile Zulu was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Constable Siboniso Ngidi.

A 40-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police officer has been remanded in custody following his arrest for the alleged murder of a fellow officer.

Constable Andile Zulu appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in Durban on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Zulu was arrested by members of the Hawks Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit on Friday, 17 October, in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Constable Siboniso Ngidi at Mariannhill.

Shooting

The incident took place on 11 October, when Ngidi, who was driving along Chestnut Crescent in Mariannhill, reportedly asked the driver of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road to move.

“An altercation ensued and that driver who was later identified as Constable Zulu allegedly fired several shots towards Constable Ngidi.

“Constable Ngidi was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was reported at Mariannhill police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation,” Mhlongo said.

Arrest

Mhlongo said officers stepped up investigations to trace Zulu.

“Preliminary investigation led members to Escombe railway station where Constable Zulu is working, he was requested to hand himself over, but he escaped.

“The following day, he handed himself over to the members of the National Intervention Unit in Durban Central and Hawks members were alerted. Constable Zulu was placed under arrest and charged for murder as well as attempted murder,” Mhlongo said.

Bail

Mhlongo said Zulu was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 27 October 2025 for a bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and commended the members for the good work.

Murder

Last week, a police sergeant was found guilty of murdering her husband using her service pistol, following a dispute over a sangoma visit.

The High Court in Pretoria convicted police Sergeant Kate Lindiwe Hlongwane, 45, for the premeditated murder of her husband.

The victim was 40-year-old Russel Hlongwane, the father of their three children.

