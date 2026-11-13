Eastern Cape father gets two life terms for raping his daughter

The father pleaded not guilty, claiming he had consensually slept with his daughter but changed his version several times.

An Eastern Cape father, who betrayed his 12-year-old daughter’s trust as her primary caregiver, has received two life terms for raping her twice in 2024.

The Bityi Regional Court ordered that the 37-year-old father’s sentences run concurrently.

Father gets two life terms for raping 12-year-old daughter

According to evidence presented in court, on 1 January 2024, the victim went to her father’s outdoor structure in their yard with her twin sister to play games on his cellphone.

The victim stayed with her father after her sister left.

“The accused then closed the door, returned to his bed, undressed and raped her. The victim did not report the incident at the time because she feared that her father would assault her,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

The second incident happened on 2 June 2024 when the victim took supper to her father at his outside structure. When she arrived, her father took her to the bed, forcibly removed her clothes, and raped her.

The victim only disclosed the abuse to her grandmother after missing her period. She was taken to a clinic, where it was established that she had been sexually active.

Grandmother opened a case against her son

“She subsequently revealed that her father had raped her. Her grandmother then opened a criminal case against her own son,” Tyali said.

In court, the father pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had consensually slept with his daughter.

However, during cross-examination by acting regional court prosecutor Anelisiwe Rwaxa, he changed his version several times.

“He further told the court that the case did not matter to him and that he had no way to rebut the state’s evidence because he did not care,” Tyali said.

The state submitted in aggravation of sentence that the child’s sense of safety and trust was violated, especially because the perpetrator was her biological father and primary caregiver.

DPP welcomes sentence and praised grandmother

The Director of Public Prosecutions for the Eastern Cape Division, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana welcomed the sentence and praised the victim’s grandmother for supporting her granddaughter and ensuring that the matter was reported.

“This sentence demonstrates the courts’ unwavering commitment to protecting women and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are held fully accountable for their actions,” Mtwana said.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its efforts to combat gender-based violence and secure justice for victims.”