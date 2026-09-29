‘Feared, ruthless’ Eastern Cape killer gets life for killing 22-year-old girlfriend

The Judge agreed with the state's submission that the scourge of femicide continues to escalate across South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed the life sentence handed to a 36-year-old Eastern Cape man convicted of murdering his 22‑year‑old girlfriend as a decisive blow against femicide.

Nkosiyethu Sizeke appeared in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Mthatha on Monday.

He had previously been found guilty of the brutal murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Alindiwe Nodlabi.

In addition to the life sentence for murder, the court sentenced Sizeke to 30 years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and five years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

Trial

Evidence presented in court established that Sizeke and Nodlabi were in a domestic relationship and lived together in Marhewini Location, in the Marhubeni area of Ngqeleni.

Before his arrest on an unrelated matter, the accused gave the deceased an amount of R25 000 to keep on his behalf. Following his release from custody, he demanded the return of the money, but the deceased no longer had it.

Argument

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tiyali said an argument ensued, during which the Sizeke assaulted Nodlabi at their residence.

“To escape the assault, the deceased informed him that the money was with her mother. The accused, accompanied by two associates who acted as runners in his drug-dealing operations, went to the deceased’s family home, where they confronted her mother and sister to recover the money.”

When the money could not be produced, Nodlabi refused to return with Sizeke. He forcibly dragged her to his vehicle and drove her back to the home they shared.

Shot in head

Tiyali said upon arrival, Sizeke shot Nodlabi in the head in the presence of his two associates.

“She died at the scene. He then instructed the two men to remove her body from the property. Community members later discovered the body. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Sizeke, who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Drug trafficking

Among the witnesses called by the State, Advocate Siphokazi Maarman led the evidence of the two associates, who testified as Section 204 witnesses.

They told the court that the money at the centre of the dispute was the proceeds of drug trafficking. They further described the accused as a feared, ruthless figure in the community.

Femicide

In handing down the sentence, Judge Mbulelo Jolwana agreed with the state’s submission that the scourge of femicide continues to escalate across South Africa.

“Regrettably, the situation is not getting better. It is getting worse, as every day women and children are being abused in various ways and even killed for the flimsiest of reasons, as if their lives do not matter. In some cases, their bodies are discarded.

“The accused similarly arranged for the deceased’s body to be removed and dumped. Incidentally, several women were recently found murdered in various places in the Ekurhuleni district of Gauteng,” Jolwana ruled.

No remorse

The court also highlighted the aggravating circumstances surrounding the offence.

“The very act of dumping the body of the deceased as though she were a piece of rubbish is a serious aggravating factor, in addition to the offence of defeating the ends of justice,’ Jolwana said.

“The accused showed absolutely no remorse. On the contrary, he made desperate attempts during sentencing proceedings to revisit and deny responsibility for the murder despite the court having already found, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he committed the offence.”

Sentence welcomed

Eastern Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, welcomed the ruling.

“This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of violence against women will be held fully accountable for their actions. “