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Eersterust traffic warden murder suspect to apply for bail

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

5 August 2026

06:40 am

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The murder of a 24-year-old traffic warden has reignited concerns over gender-based violence and femicide.

Eersterust traffic warden murder suspect to apply for bail

Taymin Platt, a 24-year-old Gauteng traffic warden, was stabbed to death in Eersterust, Tshwane. Picture: iStock

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The boyfriend of a young traffic warden who was allegedly stabbed to death in Eersterust at the weekend will return to court on 11 August to apply for bail, after making his first appearance in court yesterday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said it was reported the victim, 24, was sitting with friends at a flat in Eersterust when the boyfriend, 25, arrived and had an argument with her, which led to the stabbing.

ANC condemns murder

ANC greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila has condemned the murder of Taymin Platt and described her as a dedicated Gauteng traffic warden stationed with the Cable Theft Unit of the Tshwane Automobile Special Economic Zone, and a resident of Eersterust.

“Platt was tragically stabbed to death on 1 August at Riverside Heights in an alleged act of domestic violence perpetrated by her partner. We join millions of Gauteng residents in mourning her senseless death,” he added.

Matjila said the killing of Platt at the onset of Women’s Month underscores the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence (GBV) in SA, where women remain most vulnerable to those who should protect them.

“The ANC in Tshwane maintains full confidence in our law enforcement and judiciary to deliver a swift investigation and hand down an unyielding, appropriate sentence. Eradicating GBV demands society breaks the silence – every individual must actively report domestic abuse to save innocent lives,” he added.

Renewed calls to tackle GBV

Yesterday, DA Gauteng spokesperson on community safety Crezane Bosch addressed a picket outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where the suspect made his first appearance.

Bosch said the murder has left a family devastated and a community in mourning.

“This is a tragic reminder of the devastating toll GBV and femicide continue to exact on women in Gauteng. Even more devastating is the allegation this tragedy may have been preventable,” she said.

“It has been alleged that a previous GBV-related case had been opened, but was never finalised.”

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bail application femicide Gender-based Violence (GBV) Murder

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