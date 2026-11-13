EFF, ALPA lose court bid over withdrawal of Phala Phala evidence leader

Parliament's decision on the Phala Phala inquiry's evidence leader has survived a court challenge.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has rejected an application challenging a decision by Parliament’s Section 89 committee to withdraw the nomination of Advocate Thandazani Griffiths Madonsela as chief evidence leader in the Phala Phala impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The court delivered the ruling on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Dispute over Phala Phala evidence leader

The case was pursued by the EFF and the African Legal Professionals Association (ALPA), with proceedings taking place over two days, on 13 and 14 October.

The legal dispute arose after Ramaphosa objected to Madonsela’s nomination in a letter dated 18 August 2026.

The president, in his correspondence, questioned Madonsela’s previous involvement in the matter, including his provision of legal advice to the ANC on the impeachment issue.

He also referred to Madonsela’s removal from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2022, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the matter could give rise to a potential conflict of interest.

Following Ramaphosa’s objection, the committee withdrew its recommendation and reopened the nomination process.

The parliamentary structure also put the selection of a replacement evidence leader on hold pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Western Cape High Court judgment

Judge Chantel Fortuin indicated that two judgments were produced after the court “carefully considered the substantial arguments advanced by all the parties in this matter”.

She revealed that the majority opted to throw out the applications by EFF and ALPA.

“The second judgment, which dissents from the majority, concludes that both applications be granted for the reasons set out in that judgment.

“The dissenting judgment concludes that it would have reviewed and set aside the committee’s decision to rescind the recommendation with costs,” Fortuin explained.

The judges also accepted the EFF applicant’s late submission of legal arguments and waived procedural requirements concerning the prescribed service requirements and filing deadlines.

The court made no ruling on legal costs.

Section 89 committee chair reacts

Meanwhile, Section 89 committee chairperson and Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana welcomed the outcome.

Gana confirmed that the committee will resume its activities.

“We need to move ahead and appoint a new evidence leader,” he said in a video shared via social media on Friday.

The committee was previously in the final stages of concluding its terms of reference.