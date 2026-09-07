Eight officials could face suspension after Rooigrond escape as DSC launches manhunt

Law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt after Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng on Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt after an offender escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre in the North West, as eight officials could face suspension.

Edward Khomotso Madiba was detained in the single cells in Rooigrond, near Mahikeng, when he escaped on Sunday.

Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum on Sunday

According to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), the escapee was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping, and parole violation.

This isn’t Madiba’s first escape attempt, as he was detained at Rooigrond in relation to a previous escape when he managed to break out of the correctional centre.

“Preliminary information indicates that offender Madiba cut through the burglar-bar door of the single cells,” DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Monday.

Nxumalo added that the department has activated its security detail and is working with other law enforcement agencies to urgently find and apprehend Madiba.

“All necessary measures are being implemented to ensure that offender Madiba is traced and brought back into custody,” he said.

Madiba’s escape comes as the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) in the North West called for an urgent investigation and security assessment at the correctional centre amid alleged long-standing infrastructure failures, overcrowding and inadequate maintenance at the facility.

Eight officials face suspension

According to the union, key concerns include Rooigrond Medium A reportedly holding 788 inmates against its approved capacity, and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) rating it unsatisfactory due to broken windows, leaking roofs, poor sanitation facilities, and severe water shortages.

Popcru added that Parliament has previously raised concerns about the facility’s infrastructure and water problems.

“Popcru says the investigation must determine exactly how the inmate escaped, whether infrastructure or faulty security equipment played a role, whether staffing was adequate and whether security procedures were followed,” the union said.

On staffing, the DCS confirmed that eight officials have been served with notices of contemplation of suspension pending the outcome of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Popcru strongly warned against making frontline correctional officers scapegoats for systemic failures and called for accountability to those responsible for infrastructure, maintenance, and staffing and security equipment.

“Correctional officials cannot be expected to compensate for broken infrastructure and years of inadequate investment. Secure prisons require secure infrastructure, sufficient personnel and properly equipped officials,” the union said.

Popcru blamed infrastructure failures and overcrowding

Meanwhile, the DCS is appealing to the public to alert law enforcement immediately if they have any information that could help find Madiba.

The department said it has launched a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, including the facility’s security measures.

“This is to establish how the escape occurred and to determine whether any negligence or breach of security contributed to the incident,” Nxumalo said.

Popcru called for immediate repairs, improved security infrastructure, adequate staffing and clear timelines from the DSC and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“It also urges authorities to locate and rearrest the escaped inmate, while asking the public not to attempt an apprehension themselves,” the union said.