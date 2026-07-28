Eldorado Park child murder case delayed over legal conflict

The father allegedly assaulted and sexually abused the four-year-old girl while the mother was at work.

The case of an Eldorado Park couple accused of murdering their four‑year‑old daughter and assaulting their three‑year‑old son was postponed after a conflict of interest emerged, requiring separate legal representation.

The couple appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, 28 July 2026.

Dispute

The case was postponed to 20 August 2026 for the appointment of legal representation for accused one and for pre-trial proceedings.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the postponement follows a disclosure by the couple’s legal representative of a conflict of interest between the two accused.

“The court remanded the matter to allow for separate legal representation to be secured for the father. The identities of the accused are being withheld to protect the surviving child.”

Assault

It is alleged that on 6 August 2025, the father assaulted and sexually abused the four-year-old girl while the mother was at work.

Neighbours reportedly heard the child screaming and alerted the police. Upon arrival, police officers found the child unconscious and suffering from severe injuries.

Death

Mohlatlole said the child was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The father faces multiple charges, including murder, rape and child abuse. He is also accused of assaulting the three-year-old boy on 13 March 2025.

“The mother faces charges including failure to report sexual offences, child abuse and murder, after allegedly observing injuries sustained by the child but failing to report the matter to the authorities,” Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole said the NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for offences committed against children and to pursuing justice on behalf of victims and their families.

PKTT

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made an arrest in the attempted assassination of MK party Ilembe District secretary Zanele Mbhamali after a hail of gunfire left her and her husband fighting for their lives on a rural road outside Ndwedwe.

The PKTT handcuffed the 27-year-old suspect in connection with the attempted murder of Mbhamali and her husband over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect has made a first appearance in court.