Eldorado Park father gets life after guilty plea not seen as genuine remorse

The mother will stand trial separately after pleading not guilty to charges, including failure to report sexual offences and murder.

The Johannesburg High Court found that the Eldorado Park father who raped and murdered his four-year-old daughter’s guilty plea didn’t demonstrate genuine remorse, as it sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court sentenced the 34-year-old father on Tuesday after he was convicted following a guilty plea last week. The conviction was for violent crimes committed against his two young children.

Eldorado Park father sentenced to life imprisonment

The trial of the couple charged in connection with murdering the daughter and assaulting their three-year-old son started on Tuesday, 20 October.

The parents’ identities cannot be disclosed in order to protect the identity of the surviving child.

In his plea statement, the father admitted to assaulting his daughter. He said he hit and bit her several times before drowning her in a bath. The drowning resulted in the child’s death.

On the day of the incident, the child screamed in agony, and neighbours heard her cries and alerted the police.

He also admitted to raping the child while her mother was at work on the day of the incident. He further admitted to assaulting his son on 13 March 2025.

Court found guilty plea didn’t demonstrate genuine remorse

The court sentenced the father to life imprisonment for murder and life imprisonment on two counts of rape. It also sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment for two counts of child abuse and six months’ imprisonment for assault and resisting arrest.

In determining the sentence, the high court found that the accused’s offences were serious. It also found that his guilty plea didn’t necessarily demonstrate genuine remorse.

“The court was also not persuaded by his explanation that drugs contributed to his actions, finding it unconvincing,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

“In imposing sentence, the court considered the severity of the attacks on the children and found that the accused posed a danger to society.”

Mother to stand trial separately

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old mother will stand trial separately after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The state alleges that the mother knew about her daughter’s injuries. But she failed to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

She faces charges including child abuse, failure to report sexual offences and murder.

Mohlatlole said the NPA is unwavering in its resolve to protect children from exploitation, abuse, and violence.

“Crimes against children represent a grave violation of their rights and dignity,” he said.

“The NPA will continue to vigorously prosecute perpetrators and pursue justice for vulnerable victims, ensuring that those who prey on children face the full might of the law.”