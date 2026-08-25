Emfuleni workers accused of R150K electricity scam to remain behind bars

The group faces charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Seven Emfuleni Municipality employees stand accused of running a cash‑for‑reconnection scheme that allegedly netted R150 000 through fraud, theft, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure and will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

David Seneekal (31), Caroline Smangele Maduna (39), Kenneth Zongezile Mahobe (35), Hlawutelo Baloyi (29), Pule Meshack Masilo (36), Andries Bafana Maduna (48) and Sibusiso Patrick Tshabalala (46) made their first appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 August 2026.

Charges

The group faces charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure. It is alleged that between February 2024 and June 2026, the Emfuleni Municipality disconnected electricity to businesses and individuals whose accounts were in arrears.

The accused allegedly approached affected owners and residents, offering to reconnect supply in exchange for payment.

Reconnection

After receiving money, they allegedly unlawfully reconnected the electricity and manipulated records to reflect reduced amounts owed.

In subsequent months, accounts reverted to the original amounts owed, but electricity remained connected due to the illegal reconnections.

Arrest

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said complainants reported the matter to the municipality, which conducted internal investigations before referring the case to police. The seven were arrested on 21 August 2026.

“Their electricity, however, would remain connected due to the illegal connection. The complainants reported the matter to the municipality. After internal investigations, the municipality reported the matter to the police, and the seven accused were arrested,” Mahanjana said.

The case was postponed to 31 August 2026 for a formal bail application, with all accused remanded in custody.

NPA ‘committed’

Mahanjana added that the NPA remains committed to prosecuting corruption, fraud, and crimes that undermine essential public infrastructure and service delivery.

“Such offences erode public trust and prejudice communities that rely on municipal services, and the NPA will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Investigations are continuing.