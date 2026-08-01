Estate administrator convicted of R6m theft from deceased estates

The stolen funds were used for her personal benefit, in blatant breach of the fiduciary duties.

A 36-year-old estate administrator has been found guilty after pleading guilty to 14 counts of theft involving nearly R6 million siphoned from deceased estates.

Annene Krouwkam-Claasen appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday, 31 July 2026, sitting in Gqeberha, where the sentence was handed down.

Allegations

The matter stems from allegations that between 23 March 2021 and 4 December 2023, Krouwkam-Claasen, acting in her capacity as a trust and estate administrator through her own firm, served as the appointed agent, executor, and/or trustee of various deceased estates.

In this role, she unlawfully and intentionally misappropriated funds entrusted to her for safekeeping and administration.

Stolen funds

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that in her plea, Krouwkam-Claasen admitted that, during the period in question and in or near Humansdorp, she siphoned nearly R6 million from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates.

“The stolen funds were transferred into her personal bank account and the account of Ancoris Fiduciary Services (Pty) Ltd, a company of which she was the sole director.”

Breach

Tiyali said the State proved that the funds were used for her personal benefit, in blatant breach of the fiduciary duties she owed to grieving families and vulnerable beneficiaries.

“Her conduct also constituted a direct violation of the reporting obligations prescribed by the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965 and enforced by the Master of the High Court.”

‘Betrayal’

Eastern Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana welcomed the judgement.

“This is a betrayal of the highest order. Executors are entrusted with carrying out the final wishes of the deceased and safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries. Instead, the accused exploited her position of trust for personal enrichment.

“This conviction sends a strong message that the NPA, working closely with the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit, will act decisively against those who abuse positions of responsibility for personal gain. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of estate administration and ensuring justice for victims and their families,” said Mtwana.

The matter was postponed to 20 October 2026 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report